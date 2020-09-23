Menu

Crime

Multiple injuries, traffic redirected as police investigate single-vehicle crash in Dartmouth

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted September 23, 2020 8:00 pm
Halifax Regional Police stand watch at a crime scene in Oct. 2019.
Halifax Regional Police stand watch at a crime scene in Oct. 2019. Alexander Quon/Global News

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that has left multiple people injured and closed traffic at a major intersection in Dartmouth.

Halifax police say in a press release that officers, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, and paramedics responded to reports of a single vehicle crash at Woodland Avenue and Mic Mac Boulevard in Dartmouth at 7:42 p.m., on Wednesday.

Callers reported that a single vehicle had crashed into a utility pole.

Read more: 3 men charged in relation to the homicide of Terrance Thomas Dixon: Halifax police

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident which has left several occupants in the vehicle injured.

Investigators with the Halifax police are on scene conducting the investigation, which is in the early stages.

At this time all traffic on Woodland Avenue and Mic Mac Boulevard onto Highway 118 outbound is stopped and being diverted.

Police say the traffic closure will remain in effect for an extended period.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

CrashHalifax Regional PoliceImpaired DrivingCar crashhalifax policeHalifax crimeHRPDartmouth CrimeWoodland AvenueMic Mac BoulevardHalifax car crash
