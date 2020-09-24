Millhaven inmate facing murder charge following inmate death

A Millhaven Institution inmate has been charged with murder after another inmate at the institution died Wednesday.
OPP say members of their penitentiary squad were called to the maximum-security prison near Kingston, Ont., at 3 a.m. after an inmate was sent to hospital following a serious assault.
Police say 25-year-old Dakota Laine Ryder, later died of the injuries sustained during the assault.
Trending Stories
Following an investigation, OPP then charged 37-year-old Imo Atiba Lewis with first-degree murder.
No further details were given.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments