Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Millhaven inmate facing murder charge following inmate death

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 1:47 pm
A Millhaven Institution inmate is facing a first degree murder charge following the death of another inmate.
A Millhaven Institution inmate is facing a first degree murder charge following the death of another inmate. Global News

A Millhaven Institution inmate has been charged with murder after another inmate at the institution died Wednesday.

OPP say members of their penitentiary squad were called to the maximum-security prison near Kingston, Ont., at 3 a.m. after an inmate was sent to hospital following a serious assault.

Read more: Millhaven Institution inmates’ concerns over COVID-19 addressed, CSC says

Police say 25-year-old Dakota Laine Ryder, later died of the injuries sustained during the assault.

Trending Stories

Following an investigation, OPP then charged 37-year-old Imo Atiba Lewis with first-degree murder.

No further details were given.

Prison literacy group says redirecting funds from police to social programming ‘a good start’
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPKingstonMurderFirst Degree MurderInmate DeathMillhaven InstitutionMillhavenDeath of an inmateinmate murderinmate murder kingstonMillhaven muder
Flyers
More weekly flyers