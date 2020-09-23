‘A lack of process’: Beaverton residents, councillors upset over modular housing project

Send this page to someone via email

Residents and councillors in Beaverton, Ont., are voicing their concerns about a new supportive housing project slated to come to the community next fall.

The 50-unit development is supposed to go up beside a long-term care home, something the community says they are worried about.

“I can see our 90, 80 and late 70-year-olds have a brick thrown through their window,” said Mary Beddows with the Gillespie Gardens tenant association.

“I have real issues regarding safety.”

Beddows is part of a community group that has started a petition to delay the project, as residents claim there’s been a lack of research and public consultation.

“What we’re really opposed to is the process that’s been followed so far — a lack of process,” said resident Randy Straeten.

On July 29, Durham Regional Council voted to expedite the development of two new housing projects, including the Beaverton development. Brock mayor Debbie Bath-Hadden says following regional council, she intended to wait for a communication plan from staff in order to prevent miscommunication to the public.

“I had just hoped that we would be able to have that communication piece to take to Brock township council prior to the information getting out to the public, so we had the correct information out there,” she said.

“That usually takes two to four weeks for that to develop properly.”

On Aug. 20, a special town council meeting was held to vote on the project. While Bath-Hadden voted in favour, support was not unanimous as four councillors, including Claire Doble representing Ward 2, voted in opposition.

“I think the size of this project is too large for the size of the community,” Doble said, echoing residents in saying more research and consultation needs to be done prior to moving forward. Beaverton currently has a population of about 2,800 people.

However, Alan Robins, director of Durham housing services says public input is not required.

“The land that’s being used has been zoned appropriately for what’s being built upon the site, so there’s no zoning required for the site that would require public consultation,” he said.

Bath-Hadden says she voted in support of the project because “we have been working with the region for about 20 years in regards to getting services up here for the vulnerable population.”

“If (individuals) want services, or help, or to reach out to anyone, they have to go all the way to Oshawa.”

The project will support individuals from across the region with housing and wrap-around services, including dining, counselling and medical treatment.

However, in addition to feeling left out of the decision-making process, residents say the community has faced its own barriers when it comes to accessing these services.

“We have very little transportation, we have no medical facilities, so we don’t even have a doctor for the residents that live here, and now we’re being told that they will get a doctor,” Straeten said.

Bath-Hadden told Global News the services will be available to those outside the residence, however, she understands people’s concerns and is working with the region to bring more essential services to Brock.

Doble says she finds it “disheartening that the only way we’re able to get these resources is by allowing a supportive housing unit in this location.”

“Our taxpayers deserve those services regardless if the supportive housing unit comes to this area.”

The region says they have received about 40 complaints about the project from people in Beaverton.

Staff add they are not expecting to see an influx of homeless individuals in the area following the development.

“These individuals are not going to put a strain on the existing supports,” Robins said. “They’re going to be a catalyst to get more supports in the community.”

More information about the development can be found here.