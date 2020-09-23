Halifax’s fall recreation programs return this October as facilities reopen

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax is set to resume its fall recreation programs this October as its facilities will reopen.

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) announced its fall recreation programming on Wednesday, after having closed facilities at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province’s recent move to relax regulations meant to stop the spread of the virus will now allow for recreational programming to resume.

The province announced last week that starting on Oct.1, the number of people allowed to participate in an activity without physical distancing will increase from 10 to 50.

Halifax announced on Wednesday that registration for its fall programming will open on Oct. 8.

Story continues below advertisement

Preschool, child, youth and adult program registration will open at 10 a.m., and aquatics and skating program registration will open at 2 p.m.

Residents will get a preview of what programs are available on Oct. 1 on the municipality’s website.

However, not all programming offered in previous years will be available this year, the municipality said.

“A reduced number of fall programs will be offered to allow for required cleaning measures,” a release from the HRM read.

2:02 Organized sports still a challenge for adults and kids Organized sports still a challenge for adults and kids

Participants can register on Oct. 8 by phone at (902)-490-6666, online or in-person at the following locations:

George Dixon Community Centre

Sackville Sports Stadium

Musquodoboit Harbour Recreation Centre

Findlay Community Centre

Chocolate Lake Recreation Centre

Captain William Spry Community Centre

All programs will begin the week of Oct. 19, and will run for an eight week period.

Story continues below advertisement

The municipality also announced plans to open its municipally operated recreation centres as of Oct. 15.

Reopening plans may vary and residents are being asked to contact their local recreation centre for further details.

The HRM says that all municipality-owned arenas are expected to be open, with ice access by Oct. 1.

One spectator per participant will be permitted in the arenas, although that may be limited by the facility’s capacity.

Spectators will be required to wear a mask and be physically distant from one another.

The municipality warned that further restrictions may be reinstated if rules are not followed.