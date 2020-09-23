Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Portage la Prairie RCMP seize weapons, drugs after call about intoxicated motorist

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 23, 2020 3:14 pm
Contraband seized by Portage la Prairie RCMP.
Contraband seized by Portage la Prairie RCMP. RCMP Manitoba
A complaint about an intoxicated person in a vehicle in Portage la Prairie, Man., led to a long list of charges for four people on the morning of Sept. 15.
Portage RCMP said they got the call around 9:50 a.m., and when they arrived on-scene, they determined that the vehicle had been stolen from Lac du Bonnet.
A Winnipeg woman was arrested at the scene and found with a prohibited weapon and a substance police believe to be meth.

Read more: Winnipeg police say price of meth has doubled due to coronavirus pandemic

Further investigation led officers to an apartment block on 4th Street S.E. in Portage la Prairie, where police arrested three others and seized a firearm and a can of bear spray. A further search turned up additional drugs police said they believed to be meth, cocaine and heroin.
Melodie Bellisle, 36, from Pine Falls, Man., has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possessing a prohibited weapon, and possessing a controlled substance.
Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Lisa Beaulieu, 35, from Winnipeg, faces charges of careless use of a firearm, possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing a weapon contrary to an order, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Kara Fredette, 20, and Luke Woodhouse, 25, both from Winnipeg, also face similar charges.
Largest meth bust in Manitoba history could temporarily lead to more crime, expert says
Largest meth bust in Manitoba history could temporarily lead to more crime, expert says
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPMethFirearmsHeroinRCMP ManitobaPortage la Prairiedrug trafficking chargescrime in ManitobaRCMP Portage la Prairie
Flyers
More weekly flyers