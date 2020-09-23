Portage la Prairie RCMP seize weapons, drugs after call about intoxicated motorist

Send this page to someone via email

A complaint about an intoxicated person in a vehicle in Portage la Prairie, Man., led to a long list of charges for four people on the morning of Sept. 15.

Portage RCMP said they got the call around 9:50 a.m., and when they arrived on-scene, they determined that the vehicle had been stolen from Lac du Bonnet.

A Winnipeg woman was arrested at the scene and found with a prohibited weapon and a substance police believe to be meth.

Further investigation led officers to an apartment block on 4th Street S.E. in Portage la Prairie, where police arrested three others and seized a firearm and a can of bear spray. A further search turned up additional drugs police said they believed to be meth, cocaine and heroin.

Melodie Bellisle, 36, from Pine Falls, Man., has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possessing a prohibited weapon, and possessing a controlled substance.

Lisa Beaulieu, 35, from Winnipeg, faces charges of careless use of a firearm, possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing a weapon contrary to an order, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Kara Fredette, 20, and Luke Woodhouse, 25, both from Winnipeg, also face similar charges.

