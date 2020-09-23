Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Hearing scheduled ahead of inquest into fatal 2018 Manitoba train derailment

By The Staff The Canadian Press
An aerial view of the train derailment near Ponton, Man. is seen on Sept. 15, 2018 in this handout photo. A Transportation Safety Board investigator says beavers may have contributed to the train derailment in northern Manitoba that left one railway worker dead and another injured. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Transportation Safety Board of Canada *MANDATORY CREDIT*.
An aerial view of the train derailment near Ponton, Man. is seen on Sept. 15, 2018 in this handout photo. A Transportation Safety Board investigator says beavers may have contributed to the train derailment in northern Manitoba that left one railway worker dead and another injured. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Transportation Safety Board of Canada *MANDATORY CREDIT*.

The Manitoba government says a standing hearing is to be held in advance of an inquest into the death of a train conductor in 2018.

Kevin Anderson, who was 38 and from The Pas, died at the scene of the derailment Sept. 16, 2018, after going over a washed-out bridge roughly 545 km northwest of Winnipeg on the Hudson Bay Rail line near Ponton, Man.

The cause of Anderson’s death was multiple blunt force injuries due to the train jumping the track.

Another train worker also trapped in the train was critically injured in the crash.

Anderson succumbed to his injuries after being trapped for more than eight hours, while first responders teams worked to get to the remote area. The other crew member who was critically injured was stuck for more than 10 hours.

The Transportation Safety Board said earlier this year that track in the area was neglected and susceptible to heavy rain and high water levels.

In February Manitoba’s chief medical examiner called an inquest into Anderson’s death.

At the time the province said the inquest had been called to determine the coordination of a multi-agency response to the accident, including police, paramedics and other first responders.

The hearing is to be held in December to determine who can participate in the inquest.

–With files from Shane Gibson

Manitoba GovernmentInquestmanitoba train derailmentfatal train crashHudson Bay Rail LineKevin AndersonPontonMantioba Death Inquest
