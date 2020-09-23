Guelph, Ont., hits 300 novel coronavirus cases, 31 are active

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported its 300th novel coronavirus case on Wednesday as one new test in the city came back positive.

Currently, there are 31 active cases, including one person in hospital.

During the pandemic, 258 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and 11 have died.

The death toll has remained unchanged since June, however, the number of active cases has spiked in September from just a few to more than 30 in only a couple of weeks.

The majority of the 300 confirmed cases have been transmitted either during an outbreak or through the community.

Story continues below advertisement

Guelph has seen 12 COVID-19 outbreaks during the pandemic, but none are currently active.

1:29 Coronavirus: Ford calls on all Ontarians to get flu shot as province prepares for COVID-19 second wave Coronavirus: Ford calls on all Ontarians to get flu shot as province prepares for COVID-19 second wave

There have been almost 36,000 thousand tests conducted at Guelph’s COVID-19 assessment clinic with more than 31,000 coming back negative. Almost 3,000 are still pending.

Ontario reported 335 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 48,087.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The cases in the province have been, overall, on an upward trend over the last few weeks.

Story continues below advertisement