17 more COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region, total rises to 1,653

Waterloo Public Health announced 17 more positive tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday bringing the total number of cases in the area to 1,653.

Another nine people were cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,383.

The number of active cases continues to climb as there are now 150 in Waterloo Region.

Despite this, local hospitals remain empty and the area has not seen a COVID-19-related death in more than a month.

This does not mean residents should not be worried, according to the region’s top doctor.

“I don’t expect as many hospitalizations but the issue is that there will be an increase eventually,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said during Tuesday’s media briefing. “Hospitalizations and deaths are lagging indicators. They tend to occur later on.

“We’re hopeful the numbers won’t be like they were in the spring.”

Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, half were attributed to people under the age of 30.

Four involved people between the ages of 20 and 30 and another four were attributed to those aged 10-19 while one person under the age of 10 tested positive for the coronavirus.

Across the province Ontario reported 335 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 48,087.

Wednesday’s case count is a large decrease from Tuesday which saw 478 new cases. Ontario cases have been, overall, on the upward trend over the last couple of weeks.

According to the province’s report, 102 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 79 in Peel Region, 65 in Ottawa, and 30 in York Region.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues