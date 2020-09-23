Edmonton’s iconic Take 5 doughnut shop for sale

Send this page to someone via email

A staple in Edmonton’s Beverly neighbourhood, Take 5 is for sale.

The cafe is listed for $248,000 and, according to the listing, includes everything such as fixtures and equipment. Training would also be provided for the new owners to learn the business.

The shop has been owned by the same person since it opened who, according to the listing, is retiring.

When contacted by Global News for comment, the owner declined an interview.

Take 5 has been open in the Beverly neighbourhood for 41 years and is often described as one of Edmonton’s best doughnut shops. The cafe has an average four-star rating on Zomato and 4.5 stars on Yelp.

The cafe is located at 47 Street and 118 Avenue.

