Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Shopify says two ‘rogue’ employees involved in data breach to obtain customer records

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2020 9:43 am
The Ottawa headquarters of Canadian e-commerce company Shopify are pictured on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
The Ottawa headquarters of Canadian e-commerce company Shopify are pictured on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Shopify Inc. is working with the FBI after two “rogue members” of its support team engaged in a scheme to illegitimately obtain customer transactional records of some merchants.

The Ottawa-based tech firm says it terminated the employees’ access to its network and referred the data breach to law enforcement.

Shopify says it doesn’t have evidence at this point in the investigation that the data was used.

Read more: Shopify’s explosive Q2 results show how retailers have adapted to COVID-19 pandemic

It says fewer than 200 merchants whose stores were illegitimately accessed are at risk of having had their customer data exposed. This data includes basic contact information, such as email, name, and address, as well as order details, like products and services purchased.

Story continues below advertisement

Complete payment card numbers or other sensitive personal or financial information were not involved.

Trending Stories

Shopify, which is Canada’s most valuable company, says the incident was not the result of a technical vulnerability in its platform, and emphasized that the vast majority of its customers are not affected.

Read more: Most Shopify employees won’t return to office after coronavirus pandemic, CEO says

“We don’t take these events lightly at Shopify. We have zero tolerance for platform abuse and will take action to preserve the confidence of our community and the integrity of our product,” it said in a company message board.

“To put it simply, we are committed to protecting our platform, our merchants, and their customers. We will continue to work hard to earn your trust every day.”

How Shopify is powering Quebec entrepreneurs
How Shopify is powering Quebec entrepreneurs
© 2020 The Canadian Press
RetailFBIData BreachE-commerceShopifyOttawa techShopify customer info leakShopify data breachShopify data leak
Flyers
More weekly flyers