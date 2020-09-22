Menu

Crime

Suspect wanted for mischief after police say syringes, other items found at Toronto school

By Nick Westoll Global News
Police say the incident at Eglinton Junior Public School happened at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police say the incident at Eglinton Junior Public School happened at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say investigators are looking to identify a man wanted in a mischief investigation after syringes and “other paraphernalia” were found at a midtown elementary school.

According to a statement issued by police Tuesday evening, officers said the incident happened at Eglinton Junior Public School, located at the corner of Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue East, at around 10 a.m.

The statement said a man was seen by members of a community safety team leaving the package of items by the school before leaving the area on the dark-coloured bicycle.

Investigators released an image of the suspect being sought in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call 416-808-5300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

