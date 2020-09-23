Menu

Crime

14 people fined $880 each for large party in Scarborough

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say 14 fines for not following public health rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic were handed out after officers were called to a house for a “noisy party” in Scarborough.

Police said they attended a residence in the Kingston Road and St. Clair Avenue East area on Wednesday that had about 50 people.

The provincial offence notices were issued under the Reopening Ontario Act for failing to comply with Section 7.0.2. order.

Each of the 14 people received an $880 ticket.

It is unclear if the hosts or organizers of the party were charged. Fines for hosts and organizers are a minimum of $10,000.

Read more: New COVID-19 gathering restrictions expanded to all of Ontario

“Blatant disregard of rules meant to protect us all,” Toronto police officer Randall Arsenault said in a tweet. “House parties, please keep them under control.”

Current gathering restrictions are now limited across Ontario to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

