Canada

75-year-old tractor driver dead after fall at Brant County farm

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 22, 2020 5:41 pm
Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a man is dead after a “farm-related” tractor incident in Brant County on Monday night.

Investigators say officers and local fire services were called out to an acreage at a St. George Road address north of Brantford, Ont., around 5 p.m. following a call about an operator falling under his tractor.

Detectives believe the operator stopped and exited his vehicle to unload cargo when the tractor began to move. In an attempted to re-enter the cab, the victim slid underneath the vehicle and later died at the scene.

Read more: OPP investigating missing road signs near Dunnville, Ont.

The OPP and the ministry of labour are investigating the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Donald Gunn, 75, from Waterloo, Ont.

Anyone with information on the case can reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

