Trudeau to address the nation over coronavirus pandemic after Wednesday’s throne speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address Canadians after the new throne speech is delivered on Wednesday.

In a statement emailed to Global News, the Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau will “address Canadians directly on the urgency of fighting COVID-19 as we face down the prospect of a second wave of the virus.”

“He will also give a summary of the government’s plans in the Throne speech to fight the virus and build our economic recovery,” the statement reads.

Trudeau is slated to speak at 6:30 p.m. ET. Global News will broadcast his speech live on television and online.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam called the recent uptick in new COVID-19 cases in the country “concerning,” adding that the situation will continue to escalate unless both public health and personal preventive measures are strengthened.

“The only way to achieve strong control of COVID-19 and prevent the virus from surging into an uncontrollable growth trajectory is for public health authorities and the public to work together,” Tam said.

On Monday, 1,307 new cases of the virus were detected across Canada.

Trudeau’s address on Wednesday will come hours after a new throne speech will be delivered by Canada’s Governor General Julie Payette, outlining the Liberal government’s plans for the new Parliamentary session.

The Liberals are expected to lay out plans for child care, affordable housing and navigating the economic fallout of the pandemic as part of the throne speech cast in the shadow of rising COVID-19 cases.

-With a file from The Canadian Press