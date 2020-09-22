Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Trudeau to address the nation over coronavirus pandemic after Wednesday’s throne speech

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference as he unveils plans for greater support for Black businesses, at HXOUSE in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference as he unveils plans for greater support for Black businesses, at HXOUSE in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address Canadians after the new throne speech is delivered on Wednesday.

In a statement emailed to Global News, the Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau will “address Canadians directly on the urgency of fighting COVID-19 as we face down the prospect of a second wave of the virus.”

Read more: More than half of Canadians think coronavirus deficit too big but split on election need

“He will also give a summary of the government’s plans in the Throne speech to fight the virus and build our economic recovery,” the statement reads.

Trudeau is slated to speak at 6:30 p.m. ET. Global News will broadcast his speech live on television and online.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam called the recent uptick in new COVID-19 cases in the country “concerning,” adding that the situation will continue to escalate unless both public health and personal preventive measures are strengthened.

Story continues below advertisement

“The only way to achieve strong control of COVID-19 and prevent the virus from surging into an uncontrollable growth trajectory is for public health authorities and the public to work together,” Tam said.

Trending Stories

On Monday, 1,307 new cases of the virus were detected across Canada.

Coronavirus: Canadians should ‘redouble their efforts’ at preventing COVID-19 spread as national case count rises, Tam says
Coronavirus: Canadians should ‘redouble their efforts’ at preventing COVID-19 spread as national case count rises, Tam says

Trudeau’s address on Wednesday will come hours after a new throne speech will be delivered by Canada’s Governor General Julie Payette, outlining the Liberal government’s plans for the new Parliamentary session.

Coronavirus: Dr. Tam explains what ‘manageable levels’ of COVID-19 in Canada might mean
Coronavirus: Dr. Tam explains what ‘manageable levels’ of COVID-19 in Canada might mean

The Liberals are expected to lay out plans for child care, affordable housing and navigating the economic fallout of the pandemic as part of the throne speech cast in the shadow of rising COVID-19 cases.

Story continues below advertisement

-With a file from The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Justin Trudeaucoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirustrudeauCOVID-19 updateThrone Speechsecond waveTrudeau Throne Speechcoroanvirus second wave
Flyers
More weekly flyers