10 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 825

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the local case total to 825, including 38 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Bradford, Wasaga Beach, New Tecumseth, Penetanguishene, Huntsville, Muskoka Lakes and Adjala-Tosorontio.

Most of the new cases involve men, while six of the new cases involve people ranging in age between 18 and 34.

The rest of the cases involve people who are between the ages of 35 and 79.

The Muskoka Lakes and Bradford cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the rest of the new cases are under investigation.

Of the health unit’s total 825 cases, 85 per cent — or 702 — have recovered, while one person remains in hospital. Of all the region’s COVID-19 cases, 18 per cent are related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 26 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at 16 long-term care facilities, five retirement homes, one group home and four workplaces.

Amid a case uptick in the region, the health unit is encouraging people to reduce their social circles to include household members only and to avoid social gatherings.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 478 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 47,752, including 2,832 deaths.

