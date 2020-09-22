Menu

Health

10 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 825

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 22, 2020 3:24 pm
Coronavirus: Ontario hires more than 500 public health nurses to help out in schools
WATCH: Ontario’s Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott said Tuesday the government has hired more than 500 public health nurses to be deployed in schools, in order to assess students for symptoms of COVID-19 and determine if they need testing.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the local case total to 825, including 38 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Bradford, Wasaga Beach, New Tecumseth, Penetanguishene, Huntsville, Muskoka Lakes and Adjala-Tosorontio.

Read more: New COVID-19 case confirmed at Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie, Ont.

Most of the new cases involve men, while six of the new cases involve people ranging in age between 18 and 34.

The rest of the cases involve people who are between the ages of 35 and 79.

The Muskoka Lakes and Bradford cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the rest of the new cases are under investigation.

Of the health unit’s total 825 cases, 85 per cent — or 702 — have recovered, while one person remains in hospital. Of all the region’s COVID-19 cases, 18 per cent are related to local institutional outbreaks.

Read more: Ontario reports 478 new coronavirus cases, largest 1-day jump since early May

There have been 26 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at 16 long-term care facilities, five retirement homes, one group home and four workplaces.

Amid a case uptick in the region, the health unit is encouraging people to reduce their social circles to include household members only and to avoid social gatherings.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 478 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 47,752, including 2,832 deaths.

Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Doug Ford fumes at ‘yahoos’ after hundreds show up to car meet in Ancaster
