Comments

Canada

Five people facing charges in Quebec following probe into electricity theft

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2020 12:52 pm
A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building, February 26, 2015 in Montreal.
A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building, February 26, 2015 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s hydro utility says five people are facing charges of fraud and of identity theft for allegedly stealing $300,000 worth of electricity.

A spokesman for Hydro-Québec said today in a news release the suspects were arrested Monday in Montreal and on the city’s south shore.

The province-owned corporation says the suspects allegedly avoided paying for electricity by fraudulently using other people’s personal information on utility bills.

Hydro-Québec says between 2014 and 2019, the two main suspects and their accomplices allegedly committed up to $300,000 in fraud involving 38 addresses in 28 buildings.

The utility says the suspects are facing 20 charges related to fraud, conspiracy and identity theft.

Spokesman Louis-Oliver Batty says two of the suspects appeared in Longueuil, Que., court yesterday, while the others are scheduled to appear on Sept. 25.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
