West Nile virus found in Sifton Bog for first time in 2 years: MLHU

The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) is warning residents to be mindful of bug bites after mosquitos in Sifton Bog tested positive for West Nile virus.

This is the first time since 2018 that mosquitos caught in a trap at the bog have been positive for the virus.

“Even as temperatures start to decrease, we want to remind residents that mosquitoes are still biting, and it is important to remain vigilant in preventing those bites. We still need to think about protecting ourselves and our family members,” says Jeremy Hogeveen, vector-borne disease co-ordinator with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

“You can prevent bites by covering exposed skin or using repellants that contain DEET or Icaridin.”

The MLHU reports that 80 per cent of people who get infected with West Nile virus do not get sick, and those who get sick usually only experience mild flu-like symptoms.

According to the health unit, fewer than one per cent of people infected with the virus become seriously ill.

To help prevent getting the virus, the MLHU recommends using bug spray properly and wearing light-coloured clothing in areas where mosquitoes are present, especially at dusk and dawn.

Homeowners are asked to ensure all screens, windows and doors are free of any tears or holes that the little bloodsuckers could use to get in.

The health unit said people should also empty standing water from garbage cans, wheelbarrows, toys, flowerpots and saucers, pool covers, tires and other items around your home and yard regularly.

The MLHU is also recommending people clean and change the water in bird baths every other day, ensure that swimming pools are closed and opened properly, and cover all openings in rain barrels.

The health unit’s vector-borne disease team will continue its weekly mosquito monitoring on public property until the first frost.

Those wanting more information about personal protection and the health unit’s surveillance and control efforts can find it on the MLHU website.