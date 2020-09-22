Menu

Canada

Ottawa affirms Mi’kmaq treaty rights in Nova Scotia lobster dispute

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Boats from Sipekne'katik First Nation were tied up, after lobster traps were cut in dispute with commercial fishers. Sipekne'katik launched a self-regulated fishery on Sept. 17, in an effort to assert Treaty Rights upheld by the 1999 SCOC Marshall decision.
Boats from Sipekne’katik First Nation were tied up, after lobster traps were cut in dispute with commercial fishers. Sipekne’katik launched a self-regulated fishery on Sept. 17, in an effort to assert Treaty Rights upheld by the 1999 SCOC Marshall decision. Ross Lord / Global News

The federal government is affirming the Mi’kmaq First Nation’s treaty rights in an ongoing dispute with non-Indigenous fishermen in southwestern Nova Scotia.

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan and Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett released a statement Monday saying the Mi’kmaq have a constitutionally protected treaty right to fish in pursuit of a moderate livelihood.

Read more: Ottawa summoned by Indigenous and non-Indigenous fishermen in N.S. to settle dispute

Non-Indigenous fishermen have been protesting the Indigenous fishers’ attempts to set lobster traps in St. Marys Bay during the off-season, which runs until the end of November.

Some 350 traps set by Indigenous fishermen were pulled from the water by non-Indigenous fishermen over the weekend, continuing the long-standing conflict.

Contentious lobster fishing dispute in Nova Scotia

Jordan and Bennett denounced what they said were the threats, intimidation and vandalism they had witnesses in southwestern Nova Scotia.

The two ministers say they plan to work with Mi’kmaq leaders on the implementation of the First Nation’s treaty right, which was confirmed in a 1999 Supreme Court decision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
