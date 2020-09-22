Canada to join global coronavirus vaccine procurement program

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian government will sign on to a global vaccine procurement program and by week’s end hopes to announce how much money it will pledge to the cause.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand is set to announce further deals with vaccine developers Tuesday as the federal government seeks to make sure Canadians have access to a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as one is approved for use here.

Canada is also joining the COVAX Facility, a vaccine sharing program connected to international organizations including the World Health Organization and the Vaccine Alliance of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

COVAX links wealthy, low and middle-income countries to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines is not limited just to countries with the money to buy them.

COVAX has two groups: one any country can join to get access to vaccines, and a second to help low-income countries join.

Canada intends to join both and Anand says more details on Canada’s participation will be announcing “in the coming days.”