Canada

Canada signs deal with VBI Vaccines to develop coronavirus candidate by 2022

By Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Posted September 21, 2020 10:41 am
VBI Vaccines Inc said on Monday it had entered into an agreement with Canada to develop a potential vaccine for COVID-19 by 2022 through mid-stage trials conducted exclusively in the country.

Canada will contribute around 75% of the U.S.-based company’s development costs and C$55.9 million ($42.2 million) for the project.

Read more: Task force worries Trump’s rush to approve COVID-19 vaccine will cause concern in Canada

VBI Vaccines said last month that together with the National Research Council Canada it was investigating the vaccine candidate, VBI-2900, in preclinical trials.

As per the agreement, signed last week, the company’s Ottawa-based unit is obligated to complete the vaccine development in or before the first quarter of 2022.

There are currently no approved vaccines for COVID-19, but around 38 vaccines are being tested in humans around the world.

© 2020 Reuters
