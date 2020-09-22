Driver, 22, receives ‘traumatic injuries’ after collision with 18-wheeler outside Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital with “traumatic injuries” following a collision between a compact car and an 18-wheeler near Ottawa on Tuesday morning.

Ottawa paramedics received a call about a collision on the highway just north of Roger Stevens Road at 6:25 a.m.

A tractor-trailer and a compact car were involved in a rear-end collision that left the smaller vehicle crushed, paramedics say.

A 22-year-old male sustained “traumatic injuries” to his head and chest, according to the Ottawa paramedics who treated the victim on-scene.

He was later transferred to the care of Ornge paramedics, who transported him to a local trauma centre.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained no injuries, according to paramedics.

The OPP temporarily closed down a northbound lane on the highway Tuesday morning, but traffic was reopened around 9:30 a.m.

