14-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries while horseback riding, Hamilton police say

A 14-year-old girl has been taken to a hospital in critical condition after a horseback riding incident in Flamborough, Hamilton police say.
Emergency crews were called to a bog area off of Millgrove Side Road near Highway 5 at around 5:50 p.m. on Monday after a spokesperson said the horse got stuck.
It wasn’t clear how the girl riding the horse got injured.
A Hamilton Paramedic Service spokesperson said the teenager was taken to a hospital without vital signs and that crews were attempting to resuscitate her.
Trending Stories
Crews were working to free the horse from where it was trapped.
More to come.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments