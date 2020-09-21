Menu

Canada

14-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries while horseback riding, Hamilton police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 9:18 pm
The incident happened at around 5:50 p.m. on Monday.
The incident happened at around 5:50 p.m. on Monday. File / Global News

A 14-year-old girl has been taken to a hospital in critical condition after a horseback riding incident in Flamborough, Hamilton police say.

Emergency crews were called to a bog area off of Millgrove Side Road near Highway 5 at around 5:50 p.m. on Monday after a spokesperson said the horse got stuck.

It wasn’t clear how the girl riding the horse got injured.

A Hamilton Paramedic Service spokesperson said the teenager was taken to a hospital without vital signs and that crews were attempting to resuscitate her.

Crews were working to free the horse from where it was trapped.

More to come.

