14-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries while horseback riding, Hamilton police say

A 14-year-old girl has been taken to a hospital in critical condition after a horseback riding incident in Flamborough, Hamilton police say.

Emergency crews were called to a bog area off of Millgrove Side Road near Highway 5 at around 5:50 p.m. on Monday after a spokesperson said the horse got stuck.

It wasn’t clear how the girl riding the horse got injured.

Hamilton Police have responded to a horseback riding accident at a location in Flamborough involving a 14-year-old girl. She has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. #HamOnt — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 21, 2020

A Hamilton Paramedic Service spokesperson said the teenager was taken to a hospital without vital signs and that crews were attempting to resuscitate her.

Crews were working to free the horse from where it was trapped.

More to come.