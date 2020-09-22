Large industrial fire breaks out on property in Whitchurch-Stouffville

Whitchurch-Stouffville Fire and Emergency Services say firefighters are battling a large industrial fire at a scrapyard.
The fire broke out at around 11:17 p.m. Monday on Woodbine Avenue, south of Stouffville Road.
York Regional Police said the fire is at a wrecker’s yard and there there is no structure involved. Just the cars on the property are on fire.
The fire was described by police as being as wide as a football field.
Firefighters were still battling the fire at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. There were water access issues due to the lack of fire hydrants in the area. Firefighters are currently doing a tanker shuttle run to try to find water near by.
Police said there are no injuries so far.
Woodbine Avenue is closed between Stouffville Road and 19th Avenue.
