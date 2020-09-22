Large industrial fire breaks out on property in Whitchurch-Stouffville

Send this page to someone via email

Whitchurch-Stouffville Fire and Emergency Services say firefighters are battling a large industrial fire at a scrapyard.

The fire broke out at around 11:17 p.m. Monday on Woodbine Avenue, south of Stouffville Road.

York Regional Police said the fire is at a wrecker’s yard and there there is no structure involved. Just the cars on the property are on fire.

The fire was described by police as being as wide as a football field.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: Ontario government to announce fall COVID-19 plan

Firefighters were still battling the fire at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. There were water access issues due to the lack of fire hydrants in the area. Firefighters are currently doing a tanker shuttle run to try to find water near by.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said there are no injuries so far.

Woodbine Avenue is closed between Stouffville Road and 19th Avenue.

Crews operating at a large industrial fire on Woodbine Ave- south of Stouffville Rd. Mutual aid partners @RHFES @MarkhamFire @CentralYorkFire assisting with suppression and coverage. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/dvAE6RQfAn — Whitchurch-Stouffville Fire & Emergency Services (@WSFES) September 22, 2020

ROAD CLOSURE – Woodbine Ave between Stouffville Rd and 19th Ave for a fire. Find an alternate route. — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement