Canada

Large industrial fire breaks out on property in Whitchurch-Stouffville

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
A large fire at a scrap yard in Whitchurch-Stouffville.
A large fire at a scrap yard in Whitchurch-Stouffville. Twitter: Whitchurch-Stouffville Fire & Emergency Services (@WSFES)

Whitchurch-Stouffville Fire and Emergency Services say firefighters are battling a large industrial fire at a scrapyard.

The fire broke out at around 11:17 p.m. Monday on Woodbine Avenue, south of Stouffville Road.

York Regional Police said the fire is at a wrecker’s yard and there there is no structure involved. Just the cars on the property are on fire.

The fire was described by police as being as wide as a football field.

Ontario government to announce fall COVID-19 plan

Firefighters were still battling the fire at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. There were water access issues due to the lack of fire hydrants in the area. Firefighters are currently doing a tanker shuttle run to try to find water near by.

Police said there are no injuries so far.

Woodbine Avenue is closed between Stouffville Road and 19th Avenue.

