Coronavirus: List of B.C. school exposures

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and students, staff and teachers get into a new back-to-school routine, Global News is tracking exposures connected to the B.C. education system.

Anyone directly affected by an exposure will be contacted by public health. If a school has been identified as a possible exposure site, you do not need to take any action unless directed to by public health and school officials.

Fraser Health

Surrey:

Walnut Road Elementary – Exposure Nov. 12, 13

Sunrise Ridge Elementary – Exposure Oct. 21, Nov. 9, 10

Tamanawis Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 17, 18, 25, 29, 30, Oct. 2 and Oct. 6, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 26, 27, 28, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 12

Sunnyside Elementary – Exposure Nov. 10

Simon Cunningham Elementary – Exposure Nov. 13

Earl Marriott Secondary – Exposures on Sept. 17, 18, 21 and 23, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 5, 12, 16 and 17

Princess Margaret Secondary- Exposure occurred Sept. 11, 15 to 18, Oct. 12, 15, 16, 26, 29, November 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 13

Queen Elizabeth Secondary – Exposures occurred Sept. 14, Oct. 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 29, Nov. 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 16

Cornerstone Montessori – Exposures Nov. 9, 10

Guru Angad Dev Elementary – Exposures Oct. 2, 9, 29, 30, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 6, 9, 16 and 17

St. Michael’s Elementary – Exposure Nov. 6

Surrey Muslim School – Exposures Nov. 6, 12

Berkshire Park Elementary – Exposures Nov. 12, 13

Bonaccord Elementary – Exposure Nov. 10

Coast Meridian Elementary – Exposures Nov. 9, 10

Cloverdale Traditional – Exposures on Nov. 12 and 13

Crescent Park Elementary – Exposures Oct. 28-30, Nov. 9-10

Fraser Heights Secondary – Exposures Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 16, Nov. 9

Georges Vanier Elementary — Exposures Sept. 29 and 30, Oct. 19, Nov. 2, 4, 5, 10

James Ardiel Elementary – Exposure Nov. 9

Johnston Heights Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 8-11, Sept. 21-22, Oct. 8-9, Oct. 19, Nov. 9-13

Katzie Elementary – Exposure Nov. 9

Martha Currie Elementary – Exposure Nov. 10

North Surrey Secondary – Exposures Sept. 14, 24, 25, Oct. 19, 20, 21, Nov. 2, 10, 12, 13

Rosemary Heights Elementary – Exposures on Sept. 21, 24, 25, 29, Oct. 1, 2, Nov. 9

Semiahmoo Secondary – Exposures Nov. 5, 6, 9,10 and 12

Sullivan Heights Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14, 15, 16, 18, 30 and Oct. 1, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 30, Nov. 3, 4, 5, 12, 13

Hyland Elementary – Exposures Oct. 8 and 9, Nov. 12 and 13

David Brankin Elementary – Exposure occurred Nov. 2, 3, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13

Riverdale Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 10, 12

M.B. Sanford Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 4 and 5

Elgin Park Secondary – Exposure on Nov. 10

Cloverdale Learning Center – Exposure on Nov. 11 and 12

Bear Creek Elementary – Exposures Nov. 6 and 10

Clayton Heights Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, Nov. 9 and 10

Cindrich Elementary – Exposure Nov. 2

Colebrook Elementary – Exposure Nov. 2

Enver Creek Secondary – Exposure Oct. 5, 9, 14, 26, Nov. 3-5, 9 and 16

Dr. F.D. Sinclair Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5, 6, 20, 21, 22, Nov. 3, 4, 5, 9

Frost Road Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 3-5

Diamond Elementary – Exposure Oct. 15, Nov. 5 & 6

Khalsa Primary – Oct. 30, Nov. 2, 3, 4

McLeod Road Traditional School – Exposure on Nov. 5, 6

L.A. Matheson Secondary – Exposures occurred Sept. 14 to16 and 24, Oct. 9, Nov. 2, 3, 9, 12 and 16

Henry Bose Elementary – Exposure Nov. 9, 10

Holly Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 4, 10, 11, 12

Cambridge Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13, 14, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, Nov. 2 to 5

Creekside Elementary – Exposures Nov. 3 to 5

Frank Hurt Secondary – Exposure Oct. 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 21, 22, 26, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 12, 16 and 17

Hazelgrove Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 30

Kwantlen Park Secondary – Exposures Oct. 13, 14, 21, 22, Nov. 2 and 3

Lena Shaw Elementary – Exposures Oct. 6 to 9, Oct. 28 to 30

Newton Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 29, Nov. 1, 5 and 10

North Ridge Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2

École Panorama Ridge Secondary – Exposures on Sept. 10, 14, 15, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 30, Oct. 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, Nov. 3, 4 and 5

Royal Heights Elementary – Exposures Nov. 2 to 4, 16

Strawberry Hill Elementary — Exposures Sept. 29 and 30, Nov. 4 and 5

Westerman Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5 to 7, Oct. 15 and 16, Nov. 2 and 3

Pacific Academy Middle School – Exposure Nov. 9, 14 16 and 19

Pacific Academy Primary School – Exposure on Nov. 16 and 19

Pacific Academy High School – Exposure on Nov. 13

Pacific Academy Intermediate School – Exposure on Nov. 16 and 18

Ocean Cliff Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 and 28

Khalsa School (Newton) – Exposures Oct. 28 to 30

Sikh Academy (Newton) – Exposures Oct. 19 to 22, 26, 28

Cloverdale Catholic School – Exposures Oct. 21-22

Surrey Centre Elementary – Exposure Oct. 22

Fleetwood Park Secondary – Exposure Oct. 1, 20, 21

North Surrey Learning Centre – Exposures Oct. 19 to 21

Woodward Hill Elementary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19 and 20

École Salish Secondary – Exposure Oct. 16

Coyote Creek – Exposure Oct. 20

Beaver Creek Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13, 19

Serpentine Heights Elementary – Exposures Oct. 19, 20

Fraser Wood Elementary – Exposures Oct. 19 and 20

Senator Reid Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13

Kennedy Trail Elementary – Exposures Oct. 14 to 16

Martha Jane Norris Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13 to 16

Panorama Park Elementary, Exposure Oct. 14 and 15

W.E. Kinvig Elementary – Exposures Oct. 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16

Cedar Hills Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13 and Nov. 16

École Gabrielle-Roy Elementary – Exposure Oct. 5

Khalsa Elementary – Old Yale Campus – Exposure Oct. 5

Southridge – Exposures Sept. 28 to Oct. 2

Diamond School – Exposures Oct. 1 and 2

Woodland Park Elementary – Exposures Oct. 6 to 8

City Central Learning Centre – Exposure occurred Oct. 6

District Education Centre – Exposure occurred Sept. 30

Green Timbers Elementary – Exposure Sept. 29, Nov. 9 and 10

Northridge Elementary – Exposure Sept. 29, Oct. 13

Ray Shepherd Elementary – Sept. 30 to Oct. 2

G.A.D Elementary — Exposure Sept. 23

Khalsa Elementary (Newton) — Exposures Sept. 22 to 25, Oct. 20 to 22, Nov. 5, 6 and 12

École KB Woodward — Exposures Sept. 24 and 25

Boundary Park Elementary – Exposures occurred Sept. 14 and 15

Kennedy Trail Elementary – Exposures occurred Sept. 15 to 17, Oct. 14-16

Latimer Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10

Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14, 15 and Oct. 2 and 5, Nov. 10 and 12

Morgan Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 8 to 10, Nov. 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10

T. E. Scott Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14 and 15

William Watson Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10

Beaver Creek Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 21 to 23

Khalsa Secondary (Surrey) – Exposures occurred on Sept. 9, 10 and 25

Khalsa School (Old Yale Road location) – Exposures occurred on Sept. 1, 4 and 30, Oct.1, 2, 13 to15, 20 to 22, 27 to 30, Nov. 2 to 4

Gobind Sarvar School (Surrey) – Exposures Sept. 17 and 18

Southridge (Surrey) – Exposure occurred Sept. 28 to Oct. 1

Coquitlam:

Summit Middle – Exposures Nov. 16, 17

Roy Stibbs Elementary – Exposure Oct. 16, Nov. 9

Hazel Trembath Elementary – Exposure Nov. 6

École Mary Hill Elementary – Exposure Nov. 6

Nestor Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 5, 6, 9 and 10

Minnekhada Middle School – Exposures on Nov. 9 and 10

École Porter Street Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 12 and 13

Harbour View Elementary – Exposure, Oct. 16, 20, Nov. 9 and 10

École Glen Elementary – Exposures Oct. 6-9, Nov. 4 & 6

Central Elementary – Exposures Nov. 2, 3, 4

Terry Fox Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 26-29, Nov. 4

Dr. Charles Best Secondary – Exposure on Nov. 2 to 4

Suwa’lkh School – Exposure on Nov. 5

École Coquitlam River Elementary – Exposure Oct. 19, 21, 26, 27, 28

École Westwood Elementary – Exposures Oct. 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28

Cedar Drive Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 and 28

Gleneagle Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 21, 22, 26, 27 and 28

Coquitlam Alternate Basic Education – Exposure on Oct. 23 and 26

Mundy Road Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 6, 16, 20, 21, 22

Pinetree Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19, 20, 26, 28 and 29

Blakeburn Elementary – Exposure Oct. 21

École Maillard Middle – Exposure Oct. 14, 15 and Oct. 19 to 21

Smiling Creek Elementary – Exposure Oct. 16, Nov. 2

Learning Services Dept. – Exposures Oct. 15-16

École Kwayhquitlum Middle – Exposures Oct. 13-20, 21, 22, 23

Centennial Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15-16 and 19 to 21

Port Moody Secondary – Exposure Oct. 13 and Nov. 12

École Banting Middle School – Oct. 14 and 14

Heritage Woods Secondary – Exposure Oct. 15

Como Lake Middle School – Exposures Sept. 28 to 30

École Riverside Secondary – Exposure occurred Sept. 18

École Pitt River Middle – Exposure occurred Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 15, 16

Miller Park Elementary – Exposure occurred Sept. 30 to Oct. 2

Seaview Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 1

Port Coquitlam:

Archbishop Carney Secondary – Exposure Nov. 2

École des Pionniers-de-Maillardville – Exposures Oct. 19, 20, 21

New Westminster:

Fraser River Middle School – Exposures Sept. 15-17, Oct. 7-8, Nov. 6

Richard McBride Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 9 and 10

New Westminster Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 15 to 17 and Oct. 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 26, 27, Nov. 2, 3 and 9

Lord Tweedsmuir Elementary – Exposures Sept. 24 and 25, Oct. 30, Nov. 2, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13

Al-Hidayah School – Exposure on Nov. 9

Queen Elizabeth Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 30

École Glenbrook Middle School – Exposures Oct. 15 and 16

Queensborough Middle School – Exposures Sept. 21 and 22

Langley:

Glenwood Elementary – Exposure Nov. 10

Aldergrove Secondary – Exposures Nov. 13, 16

R.E. Mountain Secondary – Exposures Nov. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 12

Simonds Elementary – Exposure Nov. 17

D.W. Poppy Secondary – Exposures Oct. 27, 28, Nov. 12

Lynn Fripps Elementary – Exposure Nov. 9

Willoughby Elementary – Exposures Nov. 5-6, 10 and 11

H.D. Stafford Middle – Exposure Oct. 9, Nov. 6, 9 and 10

R.C. Garnett Demonstration Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2

Walnut Grove Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 21 and 22, Nov. 2 and 3

Langley online and distributed learning – Nov. 2

Langley Fundamental Elementary – Exposure Oct. 22 and 26

Global Montessori – Exposures Oct. 19 to 23, 27 to 30

Belmont Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13 to 15

Langley Secondary – Exposures Oct. 13 to 15

Dorothea Peacock Elementary – Exposure Oct. 9

Brookswood Secondary – Exposures Oct. 5, 13, 15 and 16

Douglas Park Community – Exposures Oct. 8 and 9

Gordon Greenwood Elementary – Exposures Sept. 29 to Oct. 1

Chilliwack:

Little Mountain Elementary – Exposures Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 3, 9, 10

Unsworth Elementary – Early notification letter (ENL) sent Nov. 1, exposures Nov. 9, 10, 12, 13

Timothy Christian School – Exposures Nov. 3-6

Unity Christian – Exposure occurred on Oct. 29

La Verendrye – Exposure occurred on Oct. 22, 27 and 28

A.D. Rundle Middle – Exposures Oct. 27 to 29

Chilliwack Middle – Early notification letter (ENL) sent Nov. 1

Chilliwack Secondary – Exposures Sept. 22 to 24, Oct. 29 and 30, Nov. 3 to 5, 12 and 13

G.W. Graham Secondary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 29

Rosedale Traditional – Exposures Oct. 27 and 28

Sardis Secondary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 30

Vedder Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 30, Nov. 2 to 4

Vedder Middle – Exposures Oct. 27 to 30

Tyson Elementary – Exposure Oct. 19

Mount Cheam Christian School – Exposure Oct. 16

Burnaby:

Maywood Community School – Exposure Nov. 10

Burnaby North Secondary – Exposures Oct. 8, 9, 14, 15, 28, 29, 30, Nov. 2, 3. 10, 12, 13

Burnaby Central Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19 to 22, Nov. 9 and 10

Twelfth Avenue Elementary – Exposure Nov. 9

Morley Elementary – Exposures Nov. 3, 4, 6

Moscrop Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 3 and 4

Gilpin Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2

St. Thomas More Collegiate – Exposures Oct. 29, Nov. 2

Glenwood Elementary – Exposure Sept. 28, Oct. 27, 28,

Kitchener Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 30

Byrne Creek Secondary – Exposure Oct. 26

Armstrong Elementary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19, 20

Lakeview Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13, 14

Cameron Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13-15

Westridge Elementary – Exposure Oct. 9

Burnaby South Secondary – Exposure Sept. 28

École Alpha Secondary – Exposures Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, and Oct. 13, 14, 20

Rosser Elementary – Exposure Oct. 5

St. Helen’s Elementary (Burnaby) – Exposure occurred September 25, 28, 29, 30 and Oct. 1

Maple Ridge:

Maple Ridge Elementary – Exposures Nov. 9, 10, 13

Albion Elementary – Exposure Nov. 6

Samuel Robertson Technical – Exposure on Oct. 27 to 30, Nov. 6 and 17

Maple Ridge Secondary – Exposure Oct. 26

Meadowridge – Exposures Oct. 29 to 30

Pitt Meadows Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19 to 21

Garibaldi Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27

Thomas Haney Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 26

Maple Ridge Secondary (Outreach alternate program) Exposures Oct. 13 to 15

Edith McDermott Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13 to 15

Alouette Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13

Yennadon Elementary – Exposure occurred Sept. 21 and Nov. 16

Abbotsford:

St. John Brebeuf Regional Secondary – Oct. 27-29, Nov. 9-10

Chief Dan George Middle – Exposure Nov. 12

Abbotsford Senior Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 14, Nov. 6 & 9

ASIA North Poplar – Exposure Nov. 12

Clayburn Middle – Exposure Nov. 6

Rick Hansen Secondary – Exposures Oct. 6 to 7 and Oct. 13-16, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10

Ten-Broeck Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 17, Nov. 9

WJ Mount Secondary – Exposure Nov. 10

Mennonite Educational Institute – Exposure on Nov. 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10

Abbotsford Christian School – Exposure on Nov. 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10

Dave Kandal Elementary – Exposures Oct. 15-16, Nov. 4-6

Eugene Reimer Middle – Exposure occurred on Oct. 5, 26, 27, Nov. 9

Clearbrook Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 29

Howe Middle School – Exposure on Oct. 29

Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts – Exposures Oct. 19-21, 26, 27, 28, 29

Abbotsford Dasmesh Punjabi – Exposures Oct. 20-22

Mennonite Educational Independent School – Exposures Oct. 13 to 16, Oct. 29 and 30, Nov. 4, 5, 6, 9, and 10

Dr. Roberta Bondar Elementary – Exposures Oct. 8 and 9

Blue Jay Elementary – Exposures Oct. 7 to 9

Harry Sayers Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14 and 15

Delta:

McCloskey Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2, 12, 13

Chalmers Elementary – Exposures Nov. 12, 13 and 16

Brook Elementary – Exposures Nov. 13, 16

North Delta Secondary – Exposures Nov. 12, 13

South Delta Secondary – Exposure Nov. 9

Delta Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 11, Oct. 13, Nov. 3, 4, 6, 9, 10

Delview Secondary School – Exposures on Nov. 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16

Burnsview Secondary – Exposures Nov. 3-5

Gray Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 5-6

Jarvis Traditional Elementary – Exposures occurred on Oct. 5 and 7, Nov. 2-6, Nov. 9

Sands Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 19 to 22, Nov. 5 and 6

Delview Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 29

MB Sanford Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 4 and 5

Seaquam Secondary – Exposure on Nov. 2, 12, 13 and 16

Heath Traditional Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 13, Oct. 27 to 29, Nov. 2-3

Hawthorne Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 15

Richardson Elementary – Exposures Oct 1, 5, 6, 8 and 9

Mission:

Hatzic Middle School – Exposure Oct. 5, 16, Nov. 3, 4, 6

Fraser Cascade:

Agassiz Elementary/Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 4 to 6

Hope Secondary – Early notification letter (ENL) sent Nov. 1, Exposures on Nov. 11 and 12

Vancouver Coastal Health

Vancouver:

King David Secondary – Exposure Nov. 16

Trafalgar Elementary – Exposure Nov. 13

Kitsilano Secondary – Exposures Nov. 16, 17

Sir Charles Tupper Secondary – Exposure occurred Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, Oct. 7 & 9, Nov. 2, 4, 5, 6

Sir Winston Churchill Secondary – Exposures Nov. 12, 13, 16

John Oliver Secondary – Exposure Oct. 9 and Oct. 26 and Nov. 9, 10, 13

Magee Secondary – Exposures Nov. 4, 5, 6, 9, 10

David Livingstone Elementary School – Exposure on Nov. 9 and 10

Killarney Secondary School – Exposure on Nov. 12 to 13

Walter Moberly Elementary School – Exposure on Nov. 9, 10, 12 and 13

Lord Roberts Elementary School – Exposure on Nov. 9, 10 and 12

St. George’s Junior School – Exposures Nov. 9, 10 and 13

Notre Dame Regional Secondary School – Exposures Nov. 9 and 10

St. Andrew’s School – Exposures Nov. 9 and 10

David Oppenheimer Elementary School – Exposures Nov. 9 and 10

David Thompson Secondary School – Exposures Nov. 9 and 10

Vancouver Christian School – Exposures Nov. 3-5

Windermere Secondary – Exposures Nov. 3, 5

Eric Hamber Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 2 to 5

West Point Grey Academy – Exposures on Nov. 5 and 6

Weir Elementary, located at Champlain Heights Elementary School – Exposures on Nov. 2 and 3

St. John’s School – Exposure occurred on Oct. 26 to 28, Nov. 2 and 3

Vancouver Montessori School – Exposures Nov. 2 and 3

Sir Charles Kingsford-Smith Elementary – Exposures Nov. 2 and 3

J.W. Sexsmith Elementary – Exposures Oct. 30, Nov. 2

Britannia Elementary – Exposure Oct. 30

Killarney Secondary – Oct. 26 to Nov. 1

Queen Alexandra Elementary – Exposures Oct. 26 to 30

University Hill Secondary – Oct. 26 to 28

Lord Strathcona Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 30

Renfrew Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 27 and 28

John Norquay Elementary – Exposure Oct. 22

Admiral Seymour Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 5, 19, 20

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School – Exposure occurred Oct. 19 to 22

Vancouver College – Exposures Oct. 7-9, Oct. 20-22

Britannia Secondary – Exposures Sept. 30, Oct. 2, 5, 16, 21, 22

Sir James Douglas Elementary – Exposure Oct. 20

Ideal Mini School – Exposure Oct. 16

Point Grey Secondary – Exposure Oct. 16

École Anne Hébert Elementary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 20, 21, 23

John Henderson Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13

Queen Elizabeth Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13

Notre Dame Regional Secondary – Exposure Oct. 9

Lord Kitchener Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5 and 7

Prince of Wales Mini School – Exposures Oct 1, 2 and 5

Charles Dickens Elementary – Exposures Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, Oct. 7 to Oct. 9

St. Andrew’s Elementary – Exposure Sept. 29

Lord Tennyson Elementary – Exposures Sept. 29 and 30 and Oct. 19 to 28

Tyee Elementary – Exposures Sept. 28-29, Oct. 5, 7, 8, 9

Champlain Heights Elementary – Exposures Sept. 22 to 24

Aries Program – Exposures Sept. 17, 18, 22, 24, 28

Cedar Walk Program – Exposures Sept. 14, 15, 17 and 21

Vancouver Technical Secondary – Exposure Sept. 21

Gladstone Secondary – Exposure dates Sept. 16 to 18 and Sept. 21 to 22.

Hastings Elementary – Exposure occurred on unknown date. Letter went to parents and staff but no further details given.

Xpey’ Elementary – Exposures on Sept. 10, 14, 15 and 21

Elsie Roy Elementary – Exposure on Sept. 22 to 24

West Vancouver:

Collingwood School (Morven Campus) – Exposures Oct. 5, 6, Nov. 16

Irwin Park Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 9, 10

École Pauline Johnson – Exposures Oct. 14 to 15

Mulgrave School – Exposures Oct. 7 to 9

Ridgeview Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 2, 5 and 9

Hollyburn Elementary – Exposure Oct. 2

Rockridge Secondary – Exposures Sept. 23 and 24

Caulfeild Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 16 to 18, 21 and 23

Sentinel Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14 to 18 and Sept. 21

Collingwood School (Wentworth Campus)- Exposures occurred on Sept. 30, October 1, 2, 6 and 7

École Ann-Hébert Elementary – Exposures on Oct. 15, 16 and 20, 21 and 23

North Vancouver:

Sutherland Secondary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 27 and 28, Nov. 16

Cove Cliff Elementary – Exposure Nov. 16

Handsworth Secondary – Exposures Oct. 13, 14, 20, Nov. 16

Lynnmour Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 3, 4, 6

Saint Pius X Elementary – Exposures Nov. 2-3

Carson Graham Secondary – Exposures Oct. 29-30, Nov. 2-6

Highlands Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 26 to 28

Holy Trinity Elementary – Exposure occurred Oct. 19 to 22

St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary – Exposures Oct. 7 to 15

Westview Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13 and 14

Blueridge Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5 to 9

Seycove Secondary – Exposures Sept. 30 to Oct. 5

Sea to Sky:

Don Ross Middle – Exposure Nov. 2

Garibaldi Highlands Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 24, 25, 29, 30 and Oct. 1

Howe Sound Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 21 to 25

Mamquam Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 11, 16, 17 and 18

Richmond:

BC Muslim School – Exposure dates Sept. 11 to 18, Nov. 9, 12, 13, 16, 17

Mitchell Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2, 12, 13

Garden City Elementary – Exposure Nov. 16

Matthew McNair Secondary – Exposures Nov. 12, 16

Hugh McRoberts Secondary School — Exposures Nov. 9-10 and Nov. 12, 13

Hamilton Elementary – Exposures Nov. 5, 6, 9, 10, 16

Kingswood Elementary School – Exposure on Nov. 10

R. MacNeill Secondary School – Exposure on Nov.12

William Cook Elementary — Exposures Nov. 9-10 and Nov. 12

R.C. Talmey Elementary School — Exposures Nov. 9 to 10

Steveston-London Secondary – Exposures Nov. 2-6 and 13

James Thomson Elementary – Exposures Nov. 3, 4, 6

Kingswood Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5 and 6, Oct. 27-Nov. 2

H.J. Cambie Secondary – Exposures Oct. 13-16, Oct. 19, Nov. 2 to 6

Richmond Secondary – Exposures Oct. 7 to 9, Nov. 2, 3, 9 and 10

William Bridge Elementary – Exposures Oct. 26 to 29, Nov. 2

Kathleen McNeely Elementary – Exposures Oct. 28 to 30

R.J. Tait Elementary – Exposure Oct. 30

Walter Lee Elementary – Exposures Oct. 19 to 21

R.C. Palmer Secondary – Exposure Oct. 22

Pythagoras Academy – Exposures Oct. 13 and 14

L’École des Navigateurs – Exposure date Sept. 14

R.A. McMath Secondary – Exposure occurred on unknown date. Letter was sent to parents and staff, but no further details given.

Pemberton:

Signal Hill Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 21

Interior Health

Kamloops:

NorKam Secondary – Exposure Nov. 6

Kelowna:

Kelowna Christian School – Exposure on Nov. 9 and 10

Okanagan Mission Secondary – Exposure Oct. 28 to 30, Nov. 2, 3, 9 and 10

Okanagan Missionary School – Exposures 4, 6, 10

École Élementaire Casoro Elementary – Exposures Nov. 5, 6, 9, 10, 12

St. Joseph Elementary School, Catholic Independent Schools Nelson Diocese – Exposure on Nov. 2

Mount Boucherie secondary – Exposure on Nov. 9 and 10

École Élémentaire Casorso Elementary School – Exposure on Nov. 5, 6, 9, 10, 12

Immaculata Regional High School – Exposure Nov. 4, 6, 9

Kelowna Secondary – Exposures Oct. 19 to 21, Oct. 28 to 30, Nov. 2 to 6, Nov. 9, 10 and 12

Constable Neil Bruce Middle School – Exposure on Nov. 2

Kelowna Heritage Christian School – Exposure Nov. 2, 3, 4, 12 and 13

École Dr. Knox Middle School – Exposure on Nov. 2 and 6

École KLO Middle School – Exposures Oct. 30, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and Nov. 8, 9, 10

Glenrosa Middle School – Nov. 2 and 3

North Glenmore Elementary – Exposure Nov. 6

Rose Valley Elementary – Oct. 19 to 30

École de l’Anse-au-sable – Exposures Oct. 13 to 16, Oct. 19 and 20

Springvalley Elementary – Exposure Oct. 30

St. Joseph Elementary – Exposure Oct. 21 and 22, Nov. 2

Vernon:

Mission Hill Elementary – Exposures Nov. 9, 10

Clarence Fulton Secondary – Exposures Oct. 5 to 8

Rossland:

Rossland Summit – Exposure on Sept. 16

Invermere:

J.A. Laird Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14 and 15

Castlegar:

Stanley Humphries Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 11

Kimberley:

Kimberley Independent – Exposure on Nov. 10

Cranbrook:

St. Mary’s Catholic Independent School – Exposure on Nov. 17, 18 and 19

Island Health

Victoria:

The Victoria School for Ideal Education – Exposures Nov. 16-17

Lakeview Christian School – Exposure Nov. 16

Nanaimo:

Randerson Ridge Elementary – Exposures Nov. 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12

Frank J Ney Elementary – Exposure Nov. 12

John Barsby Secondary – Exposures Nov. 5, 6, 9, 10

Dover Bay Secondary – Exposures Nov. 2, 5 and 6

Ladysmith:

Ladysmith Secondary School – Exposures on Nov. 9, 10, 12 and 13

Port Alberni:

Wood Elementary – Exposure Oct. 19

Alberni District Secondary – Exposure on September 14, 15, 17, 18, and 22 and Nov. 12 and 13

Campbell River:

Carihi Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 28

Northern Health

Fort St. John:

North Peace Secondary – Exposures Nov. 10, 12, 13, 16

Bert Bowes Middle School – Exposure on Nov. 16

Chetwynd:

Chetwynd Secondary School – Exposure on Nov. 13

Hudson’s Hope:

Hudson’s Hope Elementary & Junior Secondary School – Exposures Oct. 26 to Nov. 4

Prince Rupert:

Roosevelt Park Elementary – Exposures Oct. 21 to 22

Prince George:

Van Bien Elementary School – Exposure on Nov. 9 and 10

Ron Brent Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 30

Immaculate Conception – Exposures Oct. 21 to 23

Prince George Secondary – Exposure Oct. 2

Fort Nelson:

Fort Nelson Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15 and 16

Quesnel:

Quesnel Junior Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 10 and 11 and Sept. 15 to 18

Nechako Lakes:

David Hoy Elementary – Exposures Sept 17 and 18

Fort St. James:

Nak’azdli Whut’en – Exposures Sept. 16 to 18

Dawson Creek:

Notre Dame School – Exposures Oct. 13 and 14

Dawson Creek Secondary (South Peace campus) – exposures Sept. 23 to 25

École Frank Ross Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 10 and 11

This list will continue to be updated as more exposures are announced.

