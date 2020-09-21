Canada sees 1,307 new COVID-19 cases, marking highest daily increase since early May

Canada added 1,307 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, fueling worries that the country could be headed towards a second wave of the virus.
Monday marked the third straight day the country has reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19.
The new infections also reflect the highest daily increase since May 6 when more than 1,400 new cases were reported.
Ontario reported 425 new cases of the virus on Monday, and health officials said two more people had died.
The new infections bring the province’s total caseload to 47,274.
Quebec saw 586 new cases of COVID-19, and provincial officials said two more people had died after testing positive for the virus.
The new fatalities bring Quebec’s death toll to 5,804.
However, 59,131 have recovered from the virus, and more than 2,067,000 tests have been conducted.
New Brunswick added two new cases of the virus on Monday, but health officials confirmed no additional deaths had occurred.
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported no new cases and said no new deaths had occurred.
Newfoundland did not report any new cases of the virus on Monday, either, and health authorities said the province’s death toll remained at three.
The latest data released by Prince Edward Island on Sept. 15 said the province has seen a total of 57 cases of COVID-19 but no deaths.
Saskatchewan health officials said seven new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected, but no one else had died.
The province has seen 24 deaths since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,645 have recovered after falling ill with the respiratory illness, and 173,764 tests for the virus have been conducted in Saskatchewan.
In Manitoba, 22 new novel coronavirus infections were detected, and health officials said two more people had died.
Since the virus was first detected 1,227 have recovered from COVID-19 infections.
Further west in Alberta, 137 new infections were reported, bringing the province’s case count to 16,739.
Health officials also said one new death associated with COVID-19 had occurred.
British Columbia health authorities reported 128 new cases of the novel coronavirus, and said four additional deaths had occurred since Friday.
The new infections bring the province’s total case load to 8,079. However, 5,797 have recovered from the virus.
So far, 455,395 tests for COVID-19 have been administered in British Columbia.
Territories
All five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories are considered to be resolved.
Health authorities have administered a total of 4,732 tests for the virus in the territory.
Similarly, in the Yukon, all 15 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have recovered.
The latest data released by health officials on Thursday said 3,049 people have been tested for the virus.
Nunavut has seen three cases of the virus, however, each have been tied to workers from other parts of the country.
The territory says the infections will be counted in the totals for the workers’ home jurisdictions, meaning Nunavut still considers itself free of COVID-19 cases.
Global cases top 31 million
Since the novel coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December, it has infected 31,186,000 people and claimed 962,343 lives, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
The United States remained the epicentre of the virus on Monday, with more than 6.8 million confirmed cases.
