Canada sees 1,307 new COVID-19 cases, marking highest daily increase since early May

Send this page to someone via email

Canada added 1,307 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, fueling worries that the country could be headed towards a second wave of the virus.

Provincial and territorial health officials also said 11 new fatalities had occurred, bringing Canada’s death toll to 9,228.

Monday marked the third straight day the country has reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19.

The new infections also reflect the highest daily increase since May 6 when more than 1,400 new cases were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario reported 425 new cases of the virus on Monday, and health officials said two more people had died.

The new infections bring the province’s total caseload to 47,274.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 3,580,343 tests have been administered in Ontario, and 41,146 have recovered after falling ill.

Quebec saw 586 new cases of COVID-19, and provincial officials said two more people had died after testing positive for the virus.

The new fatalities bring Quebec’s death toll to 5,804.

1:49 Coronavirus: Canadians should ‘redouble their efforts’ at preventing COVID-19 spread as national case count rises, Tam says Coronavirus: Canadians should ‘redouble their efforts’ at preventing COVID-19 spread as national case count rises, Tam says

However, 59,131 have recovered from the virus, and more than 2,067,000 tests have been conducted.

Story continues below advertisement

New Brunswick added two new cases of the virus on Monday, but health officials confirmed no additional deaths had occurred.

So far, 191 people have recovered after contracting the virus, and 70,268 have been tested.

Health officials in Nova Scotia reported no new cases and said no new deaths had occurred.

A total of 1,021 people have recovered after contracting COVID-19 and 89,014 tests for the virus have been conducted in Nova Scotia.

Newfoundland did not report any new cases of the virus on Monday, either, and health authorities said the province’s death toll remained at three.

Story continues below advertisement

Thus far, 38,118 tests for the virus have been administered, and 268 people have recovered.

The latest data released by Prince Edward Island on Sept. 15 said the province has seen a total of 57 cases of COVID-19 but no deaths.

Saskatchewan health officials said seven new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected, but no one else had died.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province has seen 24 deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 1,645 have recovered after falling ill with the respiratory illness, and 173,764 tests for the virus have been conducted in Saskatchewan.

In Manitoba, 22 new novel coronavirus infections were detected, and health officials said two more people had died.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the virus was first detected 1,227 have recovered from COVID-19 infections.

Over 165,990 people have been tested for the virus in Manitoba.

Further west in Alberta, 137 new infections were reported, bringing the province’s case count to 16,739.

Health officials also said one new death associated with COVID-19 had occurred.

Since the pandemic began, 1,215,672 people have been tested for the virus, and 15,024 have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

British Columbia health authorities reported 128 new cases of the novel coronavirus, and said four additional deaths had occurred since Friday.

2:44 Coronavirus: Dr. Tam explains what ‘manageable levels’ of COVID-19 in Canada might mean Coronavirus: Dr. Tam explains what ‘manageable levels’ of COVID-19 in Canada might mean

The new infections bring the province’s total case load to 8,079. However, 5,797 have recovered from the virus.

So far, 455,395 tests for COVID-19 have been administered in British Columbia.

Territories

All five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories are considered to be resolved.

Health authorities have administered a total of 4,732 tests for the virus in the territory.

Similarly, in the Yukon, all 15 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest data released by health officials on Thursday said 3,049 people have been tested for the virus.

Nunavut has seen three cases of the virus, however, each have been tied to workers from other parts of the country.

The territory says the infections will be counted in the totals for the workers’ home jurisdictions, meaning Nunavut still considers itself free of COVID-19 cases.

Global cases top 31 million

Since the novel coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December, it has infected 31,186,000 people and claimed 962,343 lives, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The United States remained the epicentre of the virus on Monday, with more than 6.8 million confirmed cases.

As of 8 p.m. ET, COVID-19 had claimed 199,816 lives in the U.S.