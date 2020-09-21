Hamilton couple charged after police seize several firearms, including homemade handguns

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton couple has been charged with more than two dozen offences after police seized several firearms from a vehicle in the east end.

Hamilton police converged on a car that appeared to be disabled on Barton Street East on Saturday afternoon, where they found a man and woman allegedly contravening the Liquor Licence Act.

Police say officers found several firearms in the vehicle, ammunition, as well as tools and parts involved in the manufacturing of firearms, and items believed to be explosive devices.

The Explosive Disposal Unit was called in and a large radius surrounding the area of Barton Street East and the Red Hill Valley Parkway was locked down until the situation was rendered safe.

Officers seized several firearms, including five homemade handguns, ammunition and firearms-related parts as well as a small quantity of meth.

Richard Vanderlubbe, 34, and Kelsey McInerney, 26, of Hamilton face 29 firearms-related charges, as well as possession of methamphetamine.

