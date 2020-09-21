Cougar spotted on doorbell camera in Moose Jaw

Residents in Moose Jaw got quite the surprise after a cougar was caught on a doorbell camera crossing a yard Monday morning.
Moose Jaw police say the cougar was in the area of the 900 block of James Street shortly after midnight but they were unable to locate the animal at that time.
The video was uploaded to social media and has since received more than 1,000 shares.
Police are asking the public if they see the cougar to notify police and not attempt to approach the animal or chase it off.
Conservation officers are investigating.
