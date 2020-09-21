Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

New Brunswick woman dies following collision with moose

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 3:18 pm
A woman is dead after a crash between a vehicle and a moose.
A woman is dead after a crash between a vehicle and a moose. The Canadian Press

A 59-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle collided with a moose in Ripples, N.B., on Monday.

Police say officers received reports of a crash on Route 10 shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Read more: Oxford OPP investigate fatal crash on Highway 401 near Ingersoll

The crash is believed to have occurred when a car travelling southbound collided with a moose.

New Brunswick RCMP say the driver and lone occupant of the car, a 59-year-old woman from Minto, N.B., died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

Trending Stories

Police say their investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Moose takes a dip in the South Saskatchewan River
Moose takes a dip in the South Saskatchewan River
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCrashFatal CrashNew Brunswick RCMPMintomoose crashcrash with moose
Flyers
More weekly flyers