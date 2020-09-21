New Brunswick woman dies following collision with moose

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 59-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle collided with a moose in Ripples, N.B., on Monday.

Police say officers received reports of a crash on Route 10 shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Read more: Oxford OPP investigate fatal crash on Highway 401 near Ingersoll

The crash is believed to have occurred when a car travelling southbound collided with a moose.

New Brunswick RCMP say the driver and lone occupant of the car, a 59-year-old woman from Minto, N.B., died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

Police say their investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

0:30 Moose takes a dip in the South Saskatchewan River Moose takes a dip in the South Saskatchewan River

Story continues below advertisement