1 probable case of COVID-19 involving Dalhousie student reported in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reported Monday one probable case of COVID-19 involving a Dalhousie University student, who has received indeterminate test results, and no new confirmed cases of the virus.

According to the province, indeterminate test results do not provide a negative or positive. They may occur because someone previously had COVID-19 and the virus is still detectable in their system, or someone has been tested before the virus is fully detectable.

The province said the student recently returned from travel outside the Atlantic bubble, lives off-campus and has been self-isolating, as required.

“Based on public health assessment, this case is being treated as though it is a lab-confirmed positive to ensure all precautions are taken,” the province said in a press release.

Health officials say further assessments will be conducted, including whether someone had or has symptoms or was recently exposed to someone with the coronavirus, to inform how the case is treated.

The province said it is not including probable cases in the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

To date, Nova Scotia has 87,928 negative test results, 1,086 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

The province also said that 1,021 cases are now considered resolved.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath