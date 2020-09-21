Menu

Cannabis

OPP seize 7 kg of suspected cannabis during traffic stop in Quinte West

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 10:47 am
Quinte West OPP say they seized seven kilograms of cannabis during a traffic stop in the city.
Quinte West OPP say they seized seven kilograms of cannabis during a traffic stop in the city.

OPP say they seized a large amount of what’s suspected to be illegal cannabis during a traffic stop in Quinte West.

On Sept.19, around 9 p..m., police stopped a vehicle on Dundas Street West. According to an OPP release, the driver had cannabis readily available.

Read more: 26 arrested after firearms, 4,000 cannabis plants seized east of Bancroft: OPP

Police searched the vehicle and then found about seven kilograms of what’s suspected to be cannabis in the vehicle.

The driver, 42-year-old Phillip Eckhardt, of Niagara Falls, was charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling.

He expected to appear in a Belleville court on Nov. 30 to deal with his charges.

