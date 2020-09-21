OPP seize 7 kg of suspected cannabis during traffic stop in Quinte West

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they seized a large amount of what’s suspected to be illegal cannabis during a traffic stop in Quinte West.

On Sept.19, around 9 p..m., police stopped a vehicle on Dundas Street West. According to an OPP release, the driver had cannabis readily available.

Police searched the vehicle and then found about seven kilograms of what’s suspected to be cannabis in the vehicle.

The driver, 42-year-old Phillip Eckhardt, of Niagara Falls, was charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling.

He expected to appear in a Belleville court on Nov. 30 to deal with his charges.

