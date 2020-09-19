Edmonton police charge man following July homicide; 4 people of interest still at large

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have charged 32-year-old Riad El-mir with first-degree murder following an assault that led to the death of a man in July.

In a news release Saturday, police said they were still looking for four other people of interest in the death of Tyler Lines, 38, and released additional pictures in hopes the public can help.

The assault of Lines happened on July 25, according to police. At 6 a.m., some passersby came across an injured man in the area of 119 Avenue and Wayne Gretzky Drive. EMS transported the man to hospital, although police were not contacted at that point.

Police were contacted by hospital staff on July 26. An investigation determined that Lines had been assaulted in the northeast Edmonton area where he was found.

On Wednesday, Aug. 5, Lines died of his injuries. His death was declared a homicide and the cause was blunt force head trauma.

Story continues below advertisement

Riad El-mir was arrested on Friday, Sept. 18, and also faces charges of resisting arrest and breaching a conditional order.

Police said Saturday they were still looking for four other suspects in the case.

The four people — one woman and three men — who are still being sought by police are in the photos below:

A woman, pictured with two different men. All three people are of interest to police, following an incident that led to a man's death. Edmonton Police A third man who is of interest to police in relation to a July 25 assault. Edmonton Police Service

Story continues below advertisement

Police released additional photos of a suspect they are seeking in relation to a fatal assault in July. Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with any information should call police at 780-423-4567. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Related News Man dies after shooting in downtown Edmonton, homicide unit investigating