Traffic

TransLink unveils possible Surrey SkyTrain station designs, launches new consultations

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 19, 2020 4:03 pm
Surrey SkyTrain extension approved to move ahead
(July 19, 2019) Surrey SkyTrain extension approved to move ahead

TransLink officials released new renderings of proposed stations for the Surrey SkyTrain extension Friday and launched a new round of public consultation for the project.

The transit agency had originally intended to collect public feedback in the spring, but was forced to delay plans due to COVID-19.

Read more: Business case approved for Surrey-Langley SkyTrain, but questions remain about funding

The latest round of consultation will focus on how to minimize construction impact on traffic, how to best communicate with residents and businesses and how to incorporate neighbourhood character into the line’s stations.

Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension would cost significantly more than funding
Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension would cost significantly more than funding

The TransLink Mayors’ Council approved the project’s business case in January, however, senior governments still need to sign off on it.

Story continues below advertisement

The project is officially known as the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension, but the $1.6 billion in secured funding is only enough to build the line four stops to 166th Street in Fleetwood.

READ MORE: Current funding would get Surrey SkyTrain 4 stops to Fleetwood: TransLink

Proponents hope to eventually secure another $1.5 billion to complete the extension to Langley City Centre.

TransLink is holding a telephone town hall on the project on Sept. 23, and a webinar on Sept. 24.

You can find out how to attend those, and fill out an online survey about the project here.

An overhead view of the proposed 140th Street Station.
An overhead view of the proposed 140th Street Station. TransLink
An artist’s rendering of the proposed 140th Street Station.
An artist’s rendering of the proposed 140th Street Station. TransLink
An overhead view of the proposed 152nd Street Station.
An overhead view of the proposed 152nd Street Station. TransLink
An artist’s rendering of the proposed 152nd Street Station.
An artist’s rendering of the proposed 152nd Street Station. TransLink
An overhead view of the proposed 160th Street Station.
An overhead view of the proposed 160th Street Station. TransLink
An artist’s rendering of the proposed 160th Street Station.
An artist’s rendering of the proposed 160th Street Station. TransLink
An overhead view of the proposed 166th Street Station.
An overhead view of the proposed 166th Street Station. TransLink
An artist’s rendering of the proposed 166th Street Station.
An artist’s rendering of the proposed 166th Street Station. TransLink
