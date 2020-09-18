Trump’s nominee to replace Ginsburg on U.S. Supreme Court will get Senate vote: McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that President Donald Trump’s next nominee to the Supreme Court will get a Senate vote, following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

McConnell’s vow capped off a statement his office released just hours after Ginsburg’s death from pancreatic cancer. It’s due to immediately kick off a bitter political fight over replacing the pioneering justice less than two months before November’s presidential election, and four months before the end of Trump’s first term.

Multiple reports following her death also suggested Ginsburg addressed the issue during her final days. The reports say Ginsburg dictated a statement to her granddaughter, which said Ginsburg’s “most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

BREAKING NEWS from @NPR : Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at age 87 from complications of cancer.

In a statement dictated to her granddaughter Clara Spera days before her death, she said, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed.” — Susan Davis (@DaviSusan) September 18, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed." https://t.co/IUtqGDV1Cj — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 18, 2020

McConnell did not say when that Senate vote will take place. But he said the Republican majority in the chamber, which has stood since 2014 and was expanded in the 2018 midterm elections, would continue to support Trump’s “outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary.”

He said the promise to vote on Ginsburg’s replacement was different than the showdown between Democrats and Republicans in 2016, when McConnell stalled a vote on President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland months before that year’s election.

Had he been confirmed by the Senate, Garland would have replaced conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, who died that February.

0:35 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87

“Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year,” McConnell said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged Trump and the Republican Party to wait until after Trump’s term ends in January before her replacement is selected.

The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

A clip of Sen. Lindsey Graham speaking at an event hosted by The Atlantic magazine in 2018, in which he promises to wait until “the next election” if a Supreme Court seat opens up during the last year of Trump’s term, quickly made the rounds on social media after Ginsburg’s death.

Sen. Lindsey Graham justifies his treatment of Merrick Garland: "If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump's term, and the primary process has started, we'll wait to the next election" pic.twitter.com/E8N7a8IlIG — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) October 3, 2018

Trump has already named two judges to the court during his term — Justices Neil Gorsuch, who ultimately took Scalia’s seat, and Brett Kavanaugh, who replaced Justice Anthony Kennedy — creating a conservative majority.

Last week, Trump released a list of potential names he would choose from to fill a Supreme Court vacancy, including Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Josh Hawley of Missouri. The list also included a number of sitting lower court judges across the country, all of whom have conservative leanings.

Advocates have been nervously watching Ginsburg’s declining health since Trump’s election win in 2016. As a liberal justice, Ginsburg sided with the court’s other left-leaning judges to defend LGBTQ2 and abortion rights, which have received dissenting opinions from conservatives on the bench.

With Ginsburg gone — and with a new term set to begin on Oct. 5 — the court will no longer be evenly split between four liberals and four conservatives, with Chief Justice John Roberts often the deciding vote in closely contested decisions.

Although he was appointed by Republican President George W. Bush, Roberts has recently sided with Ginsburg and the rest of the liberal wing in some recent decisions, including one favouring workplace rights for LGBTQ2 workers and others against state anti-abortion laws.

