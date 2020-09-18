Coronavirus pandemic means changes to Rosh Hashanah celebrations

Send this page to someone via email

Rosh Hashanah falls on the last weekend of summer in 2020 and as people gear up to celebrate, many are making last-minute adjustments to the guest list.

Effective on Friday, the province tightened restrictions on gatherings for Toronto, Peel Region, and Ottawa. Private outdoor gatherings in those areas were reduced to 25 people while private indoor gatherings are reduced to 10 people.

“It’s very difficult to not be able to spend the highlight of the year with those who you want to,” said Robert Walker, whose Jewish New Year celebrations won’t include extended family or friends this year.

“Although it’s not quite the same, I think for us knowing we’re doing our part to slow the spread [of COVID-19] brings peace to us and makes the sacrifice worth it.”

His family started preparing for the Jewish New Year months ago in the event celebrations couldn’t be at full capacity. They purchased a Shofar, which is a horn made out of a ram’s horn. The instrument is used in prayer services.

“Especially this year when synagogues are at a reduced capacity, we wanted to be able to do this. There will even be Shofar blowing happening in parks so the sound can still be heard even if people aren’t together.”

Rosh Hashanah is an important holiday for families and friends to re-connect. This year’s celebrations may be more subdued, but many are finding innovative ways to mark the occasion.

Longtime friends Liane Sharkey and Iris Jacobson said they will attend Synagogue services virtually, and while they’ll continue their tradition of meeting up afterwards there’s a twist. In order to adhere to the social distancing rules, Jacobson put guest and time limits on visits.

“People will come in groups of four and we’ll distance in the backyard. We can hang out for 40 minutes then they’re out the door,” she said.

Even though it’s not ideal, Jacobson said her friends understand.

“I think it’s brilliant because we all want to visit each other, but we have to be safe. Now is not the time to flout the rules,” said Sharkey.

And while gatherings have been reduced, business at many Jewish bakeries around Toronto has not slowed down.

Nathan Rabinowitz, the owner of Haymishe Bakery on Bathurst Street, said they’ve seen orders of their special Challah bread spike.

“We’ve been making Challah non-stop. I’ve been here since 8 a.m. yesterday. I didn’t sleep,” he told Global News on Friday.

His father Saul said it’s because people still want to indulge in the holiday staples.

“Especially this year, everybody wants a sweet year,” he said.

Apples and honey are often eaten during the Jewish New Year. Both items symbolize hope for a sweet, happy, and healthy year ahead.

Rosh Hashanah began at sundown on Friday and is set to end at sundown on Sunday.