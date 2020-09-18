Menu

World

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, U.S. Supreme Court justice and pioneer for women, dies at 87

By Sean Boynton Global News
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87


U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a worldwide icon for gender equality, has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at the age of 87, the court confirmed Friday.

Ginsburg was one of the longest-serving Supreme Court Justices, having been appointed to the bench in 1993 by then-President Bill Clinton. She was the second-longest serving woman ever to hold a seat on the country’s highest court.

Read more: Ruth Bader Ginsburg waited 4 months to reveal cancer had returned

The justice had recently revealed that her cancer had returned after an earlier battle with the disease.

“Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement provided by the court. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague.

“Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

The court said a private service will be held for Ginsburg at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. at an unspecified date.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…

