Ruth Bader Ginsburg, U.S. Supreme Court justice and pioneer for women, dies at 87

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a worldwide icon for gender equality, has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at the age of 87, the court confirmed Friday.

Ginsburg was one of the longest-serving Supreme Court Justices, having been appointed to the bench in 1993 by then-President Bill Clinton. She was the second-longest serving woman ever to hold a seat on the country’s highest court.

The justice had recently revealed that her cancer had returned after an earlier battle with the disease.

“Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement provided by the court. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague.

“Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died this evening of complications from pancreatic cancer. She was 87. pic.twitter.com/D4DnIXux0l — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) September 18, 2020

The court said a private service will be held for Ginsburg at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. at an unspecified date.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…