B.C. adds 179 more COVID-19 cases to its total and three new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

British Columbia added another 179 cases of COVID-19 to its provincial tally on Friday.

Forty of those cases were “historical” diagnoses from the Vancouver Coastal Health region, some dating back to early August, while 139 were reported as new since Thursday.

The historical cases related to individuals who didn’t have personal health numbers.

Story continues below advertisement

In a written statement, health officials also reported three new deaths, bringing B.C.’s total to 223.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

B.C.’s active cases climbed to 1,803, a new record, while another 3,075 people were in isolation due to potential exposure to the virus.

Fifty-nine people were in hospital, 20 of them in critical or intensive care.

About 74 per cent of B.C.’s 7,842 total cases had recovered.