Fire crews battle blazes at 2 houses in northeast Calgary on Friday

The Calgary Fire Department responded to two residential fires Friday afternoon in the city’s northeast.
At around 12:40 p.m., fire crews responded to reports of a house fire on Fallingworth Bay N.E.
After arriving on scene, officials said firefighters could see smoke and flames coming from the roof of a single-storey home, but crews were able to quickly get the blaze under control.
The interior of the home suffered damage as well as the siding of a second home due to heat from the flames.
The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, officials said.
Fifteen minutes after responding to the first incident, officials said a second 911 call came in reporting a basement fire in the 500 block of 9A Street N.E.
Fire crews said the flames were contained to the kitchen area of the home’s basement suite.
Firefighters and a fire investigator remained at the scene of both fires Friday afternoon to determine the cause and to ensure there was no fire extension.
