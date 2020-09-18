Fire crews battle blazes at 2 houses in northeast Calgary on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department responded to two residential fires Friday afternoon in the city’s northeast.

At around 12:40 p.m., fire crews responded to reports of a house fire on Fallingworth Bay N.E.

After arriving on scene, officials said firefighters could see smoke and flames coming from the roof of a single-storey home, but crews were able to quickly get the blaze under control.

The interior of the home suffered damage as well as the siding of a second home due to heat from the flames.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, officials said.

Fifteen minutes after responding to the first incident, officials said a second 911 call came in reporting a basement fire in the 500 block of 9A Street N.E.

Fire crews said the flames were contained to the kitchen area of the home’s basement suite.

Firefighters and a fire investigator remained at the scene of both fires Friday afternoon to determine the cause and to ensure there was no fire extension.