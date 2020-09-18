Hit-and-run driver who killed Vancouver skateboarder to spend 18 months in jail

Send this page to someone via email

The man behind the wheel in a 2016 hit-and-run that claimed the life of a Vancouver skateboarder four years ago will spend 18 months behind bars.

Amanpreet Singh Sohal was also given a one-year driving ban as a part of a sentence handed down Wednesday.

Sohal pleaded guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death on Feb. 12, 2020. A second charge of dangerous driving causing death was stayed at the end of sentencing, said a spokesperson for the BC Prosecution Service.

The collision happened on Apr. 17, 2016, when Ryan Barron, 30, was skateboarding with a friend near Heather Street and West 54th Avenue.

Vancouver police seized a vehicle believed to be involved in the crash two days later, but charges weren’t announced until more than two years later.

