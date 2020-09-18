Menu

Crime

Hit-and-run driver who killed Vancouver skateboarder to spend 18 months in jail

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 18, 2020 5:02 pm
Vancouver man charged in fatal 2016 hit & run of skateboarder
(Dec. 14, 2018) Vancouver man charged in fatal 2016 hit & run of skateboarder

The man behind the wheel in a 2016 hit-and-run that claimed the life of a Vancouver skateboarder four years ago will spend 18 months behind bars.

Amanpreet Singh Sohal was also given a one-year driving ban as a part of a sentence handed down Wednesday.

Sohal pleaded guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death on Feb. 12, 2020. A second charge of dangerous driving causing death was stayed at the end of sentencing, said a spokesperson for the BC Prosecution Service.

Read more: ‘An early birthday present’: Supporters of Vancouver skateboarder celebrate hit-and-run charges

The collision happened on Apr. 17, 2016, when Ryan Barron, 30, was skateboarding with a friend near Heather Street and West 54th Avenue.

Vancouver police seized a vehicle believed to be involved in the crash two days later, but charges weren’t announced until more than two years later.

Skateboarder killed in Vancouver hit and run
Skateboarder killed in Vancouver hit and run

 

