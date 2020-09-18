Bath, Ont., woman dies after head-on crash in Loyalist Township: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Bath, Ont., woman has died after a serious collision in Loyalist Township earlier this week.

On Monday, around 9:30 a.m., a pickup truck and a car crashed head-on on County Road 7 near Withers Road.

Both drivers were taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. On Friday, OPP said that driver had since died from her injuries.

The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Renee Fawcett of Bath.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated and released from hospital.

