Bath, Ont., woman dies after head-on crash in Loyalist Township: OPP

A Bath, Ont., woman has died after a serious collision in Loyalist Township earlier this week.
On Monday, around 9:30 a.m., a pickup truck and a car crashed head-on on County Road 7 near Withers Road.
Both drivers were taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. On Friday, OPP said that driver had since died from her injuries.
Trending Stories
The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Renee Fawcett of Bath.
The driver of the pickup truck was treated and released from hospital.
OPP reportedly seize $870,000 worth of cannabis plants from Trent Hills property
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments