Comments

Canada

Bath, Ont., woman dies after head-on crash in Loyalist Township: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 18, 2020 4:37 pm
OPP have released the name of a Bath woman, Renee Fawcett, who died after a head on collision in Loyalist Township earlier this week.
OPP have released the name of a Bath woman, Renee Fawcett, who died after a head on collision in Loyalist Township earlier this week.

A Bath, Ont., woman has died after a serious collision in Loyalist Township earlier this week.

On Monday, around 9:30 a.m., a pickup truck and a car crashed head-on on County Road 7 near Withers Road.

Read more: 1 person left with life-threatening injuries in Loyalist Township collision: OPP

Both drivers were taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. On Friday, OPP said that driver had since died from her injuries.

The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Renee Fawcett of Bath.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated and released from hospital.

