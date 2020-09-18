Menu

Canada

Youth frightened after man in truck allegedly grabbed his backpack, say Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 18, 2020 8:50 pm
Kelowna RCMP say they’re investigating an incident they’re calling concerning, after a man allegedly grabbed a child’s backpack earlier this month.

According to police, an 11-year-old boy was walking home from school on Thursday afternoon when black, four-door pickup truck with three people inside pulled up alongside him.

Police say as the youth crossed the intersection of Monterey and Springfield roads, a male passenger in the rear of the truck reached out an open window and grabbed the boy’s backpack, pulling him towards the truck.

Read more: Protest held at Kelowna’s law courts against man accused of torturing hamsters

RCMP say the boy managed to escape and ran home without further incident.

They added interviews have been conducted and the area has been canvassed, and investigators are working to identify the suspects.

“At this time, we don’t know the motivation or intention behind this incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“The victim was extremely frightened by the events and we are appealing to the occupants of the vehicle, or anyone with information to come forward immediately and speak with us.”

Kelowna RCMP concerned about rise in imitation gun incidents
Kelowna RCMP concerned about rise in imitation gun incidents

The man who allegedly grabbed the boy is described as being approximately 60 years old with a white goatee. He was said to be wearing a red bandana.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

