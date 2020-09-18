Nova Scotia eases COVID-19 regulations for organized activities

Send this page to someone via email

The province announced Friday it is increasing the number of people allowed to participate in organized physical activities like performing arts and sports.

On Oct. 1, the number of people allowed to participate in an activity without physical distancing will increase to 50 from 10.

“Art and sport are vital to our physical, mental and social well-being. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has put some of these activities on hold,” said Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief of health, in a press release.

The province says this change will allow full team practices and competition to resume for most sports.

For performing arts, this may mean larger rehearsals and performances.

Nova Scotia says the change will also apply to recreational league sports like adult hockey and drop-in activities like open swims and skates.

The new gathering limit will include all players, performers and participants, coaches or instructors and “anyone who is required to be on or near the field of play,” including cast and production crew.

“Nova Scotia continues to see low COVID-19 activity, allowing us to safely resume important activities Nova Scotians enjoy,” Strang said in the release.

However, unorganized recreational activities, such as playing soccer or basketball at a park, are still limited to a 10-person maximum capacity without physical distancing.

The province says mask use is not required while doing physical activity, but maintaining distance and wearing a mask where possible is encouraged.

“Getting back to the arts, culture and sport activities we love requires that we follow the guidelines in place to protect our health and safety and that of others in our communities,” said Leo Glavine, Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage, in the release.

Provincial authorities advise sports and arts organizations to have a rollback plan in case gathering limits need to be reduced again.

Nova Scotia has also extended its state of emergency until Oct. 4.

