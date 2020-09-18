Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health to provide COVID-19 update Friday

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted September 18, 2020 2:11 pm
Asymptomatic testing in Alberta will now be reserved for people who have been in close contact with confirmed cases, linked to an outbreak or special priority groups. Bindu Suri has details.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to provide another update on COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday afternoon.

The province’s chief medical officer of health is expected to speak at 1 p.m., rather than her typical time of 3:30 p.m., and the news conference will be streamed live in this post.

On Thursday, Hinshaw announced the province was moving away from the asymptomatic testing model that offered tests to all Albertans, instead reserving them for residents and staff in congregate settings, health-care workers and school staff and those living with homelessness.

Story continues below advertisement

Thursday also marked the first day of loosened restrictions around the province’s long-term care and seniors’ facilities, with the province moving toward a “risk-based” approach to determine which residents who leave their facilities have to quarantine for 14 days once they return.

Read more: COVID-19: Concerns raised over eased restrictions at Alberta continuing care, seniors facilities

Hinshaw reported an additional 146 cases of the novel coronavirus in Alberta on Thursday, and said there was a total of 1,403 active cases in the province.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta healthCoronavirus Albertadr deena hinshawCOVID-19 AlbertaAlberta Coronavirus UpdateCoronavirus Alberta cases
