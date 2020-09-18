Alberta’s chief medical officer of health to provide COVID-19 update Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to provide another update on COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday afternoon.

The province’s chief medical officer of health is expected to speak at 1 p.m., rather than her typical time of 3:30 p.m., and the news conference will be streamed live in this post.

Alberta to move away from asymptomatic testing

On Thursday, Hinshaw announced the province was moving away from the asymptomatic testing model that offered tests to all Albertans, instead reserving them for residents and staff in congregate settings, health-care workers and school staff and those living with homelessness.

Thursday also marked the first day of loosened restrictions around the province’s long-term care and seniors’ facilities, with the province moving toward a “risk-based” approach to determine which residents who leave their facilities have to quarantine for 14 days once they return.

Hinshaw reported an additional 146 cases of the novel coronavirus in Alberta on Thursday, and said there was a total of 1,403 active cases in the province.