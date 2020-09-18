N.S. Power preparing staff and equipment ahead of hurricane Teddy

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Power says it is mobilizing staff and resources as it prepares for the arrival of hurricane Teddy, expected to hit the Maritimes next week.

The company says it will be opening its Emergency Operations Centre on Sunday to ensure crews can respond to any potential storm impacts.

“We are taking every precaution and will be ready to respond to Hurricane Teddy,” said N.S. Power’s storm lead Matt Drover in a news release.

Read more: Forecast models show hurricane Teddy could hit Maritimes next week

Hurricane Teddy was churning northward in the Caribbean Friday, with maximum wind speeds of more than 200 kilometres per hour.

According to the Canadian Hurricane Centre, potential tracks show the storm arriving in the Maritimes on Tuesday or Wednesday, with winds at 120 kilometres per hour.

Story continues below advertisement

#HurricaneTeddy is likely to impact Atlantic Canada on Tuesday. #nsstorm The Canadian Hurricane Centre will start issuing statements for #HurricaneTeddy on the weekend, and in the meantime will continue to produce graphical updates. https://t.co/jfvtd2Q1df pic.twitter.com/RKamoDummE — ECCC Weather Nova Scotia (@ECCCWeatherNS) September 18, 2020

The N.S. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Chuck Porter said in a provincial news release, “being prepared is the best thing we can do for ourselves and our neighbours and everyone needs to do their part.”

According to the province, the basic checklist for storm preparedness includes:

enough food and water for 72 hours

monitoring local media outlets for updates

securing gates, doors and windows

moving yard furniture and securing trash cans, hanging plants and anything that can be picked up by wind

checking radio batteries

filling vehicles with gas and parking them away from trees

keeping pets inside

moving any type of watercraft to high ground

ensuring the safety of you and your family

checking on neighbours

if the power goes out, do not leave candles unattended

N.S. Power says it is encouraging Nova Scotians to plan in advance as well. In case of a power outage, N.S. Power advises turning off and unplugging electrical equipment.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, the province reminds Nova Scotians to continue following COVID-19 health and safety measurements as they prepare for the storm. Physical distancing and masks are still required, it says.

— With files from The Canadian Press.