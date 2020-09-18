Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Forecast models show hurricane Teddy could hit Maritimes next week

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2020 11:36 am
Global News Morning Halifax: September 18
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says hurricane Teddy could make landfall in  the Maritimes next week, though it remains unclear how intense the storm will be.

The storm was churning northward in Caribbean today, with maximum wind speeds over 200 kilometres per hour.

The potential tracks cited by centre show the storm arriving in the Maritimes on Wednesday, with winds at 120 kilometres per hour.

However, the centre’s senior forecaster, Bob Robichaud, says it’s possible the storm could veer off into the Atlantic.

In May, the hurricane centre in Halifax warned of another active hurricane season, with a senior meteorologist noting that the COVID-19 pandemic could make it difficult for people to prepare for rough weather.

Marking one year since hurricane Dorian slammed into Atlantic Canada

Earlier this year, the U.S.-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also predicted an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.

The American agency says it was expecting 13 to 19 named storms – six to 10 of which could become hurricanes.

Teddy is the 19th named storm of the season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2020.

