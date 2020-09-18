Governments fund transit projects in Kawartha Lakes, Port Hope, Cobourg, Bancroft

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County are among the recipients for government funding for transit infrastructure projects announced on Friday.

In a press conference held in the City of Kawartha Lakes, the federal and Ontario governments announced $23 million and $17.5 million, respectively, for 30 transit infrastructure projects in 16 communities across central, northern and southern Ontario. The provincial funding had been announced earlier this year.

The City of Kawartha Lakes will receive $946,478 in federal and $788,542 provincial funding, while the municipality is providing $1.1 million for transit renovations and improvements including:

7 new conventional buses (5 to replace retiring vehicles; 2 to expand the fleet)

Renovation and expansion of a bus maintenance facility

New transit hub

20 additional stops

additional bike racks and corrals

Upgrades to transit software to enhance efficiency and connectivity

City of Kawartha Lakes Mayor Andy Letham said investing in the “critical infrastructure” is vital to sustaining his municipality’s “health and vibrant communities.”

“This funding will help provide improved transit service to our current ridership and will allow us to continue to expand into other areas across the municipality,” he said.

“When efforts are combined by all three levels to fund economic and community growth, it not only shows the continued dedication to support municipalities across Ontario, but also helps build the foundation for more investments down the road.”

Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MPP Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure, echoed the sentiment.

“These projects will provide residents with more access to public transit, connecting people to jobs safely and efficiently,” she said. “With today’s announcement, 30 projects can reach the important stage, going from shovel-ready to shovels in the ground.”

In Northumberland County, both the Town of Cobourg and Town of Port Hope also received funding.

Cobourg’s funding ($496,182 from the federal government plus $413,443 from the province, along with $330,829 from the town) will replace and purchase three new buses (two 30-foot buses and one 8 m low-floor specialized vehicle). The vehicles will replace aging vehicles in the fleet and improve accessibility for riders.

Port Hope’s funding ($105,800 federal plus $88,158 provincial, will be combined with $70,542 from the municipality) will purchase a new specialized transit vehicle to expand services to rural areas and install new bus shelters, benches, concrete pads and sidewalk approaches.

As well, the Town of Bancroft received $84,307 in federal government funding, along with $70,249 from the province, with the municipality chipping in $56,212 for three new specialized transit fleet vehicles to increase the frequency of the fixed-route service and improve on-demand specialized service.

The federal funding for all the projects is through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan.

“Investing in modern and accessible public transportation systems allows Canadians to get around in faster, cheaper and cleaner ways,” said Catherine McKenna, federal minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

“These new buses, upgraded shelters and modernized software systems will help make public transit in Ontario more accessible and convenient for riders. Canada’s infrastructure plan not only invests in thousands of projects across the country, but it also creates jobs and builds stronger communities.”

