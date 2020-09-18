No known active cases of COVID-19 are reported in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus in Nova Scotia on Friday, and say there are no known active cases in the province.

The province says 1,166 negative tests were completed on Thursday, and 86,031 in total.

To date, Nova Scotia has reported 1,086 active cases of COVID-19 and considers 1,021 cases resolved.

There have been 65 deaths as a result of the virus in the province.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath