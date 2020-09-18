Menu

Crime

Woman posing as PSW faces theft charges: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 18, 2020 9:51 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say they have arrested a woman they believe was posing as a personal support worker (PSW) to steal from seniors in the city’s east end.

Detectives say the suspect was located on Wednesday and arrested without incident.

Mary Clowana Ryan, 54, from Stoney Creek is facing five charges tied to an incident in which she allegedly took credit cards and jewelry from a senior at an apartment near Queenston Road and Nash Road North on Sept. 8.

Read more: Woman posing as PSW steals Hamilton seniors’ credit cards, jewelry: police

Police say Ryan visited two different units in the building, told residents she was a PSW, then asked to use the washroom in both instances.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to reach out to detectives at 905-540-5300.

Tips can also be left anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

