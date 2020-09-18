Coronavirus: Iceland, Denmark issue new restrictions for bars — but in 2 different ways

Send this page to someone via email

As coronavirus cases surge in some European countries, Iceland and Denmark are restricting social gatherings in pubs, but in different ways.

Iceland has ordered the closure of entertainment venues and pubs in the capital area, Reykjavík for four days between September 18-21 in order to counteract the spread of COVID-19, the government said in a statement on Friday.

Iceland has seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases. In the last three days, 53 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Only 14 of those diagnosed were in quarantine at the time and 12 of these cases have been linked to a pub in Reykjavík, according to health officials.

Meanwhile, Denmark said it will lower the limit on public gatherings to 50 people from 100 and order bars and restaurants to close early to curb a rise in new infections.

3:16 Coronavirus: Bars are likely areas of increased risk for contracting COVID-19, Dr. Njoo says Coronavirus: Bars are likely areas of increased risk for contracting COVID-19, Dr. Njoo says

Denmark has seen daily infections rise in recent weeks after relaxing lockdown measures imposed between March and May.

Bars and restaurants will have to close at 10 P.M. Both measures will take effect from Saturday, Sept. 19 and last until Oct. 4.

“At present, the restrictions are not comprehensive enough to send the Danish economy backwards,” Denmark economist Soren Kristensen said in a note. “However, it will affect the Danish economy and so we might see the recovery losing further momentum.”