Saskatchewan Polytechnic launches School of Continuing Education

Saskatchewan Polytechnic has launched a new school to provide alternatives for people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The School of Continuing Education was launched on Wednesday to meet the needs of the local community and provide training for those whose jobs have been affected by COVID-19.

The new school will also help businesses ensure their employees continue to have the skillsets they need to stay competitive as their industries change due to new technologies.

“The new school will help professionals. It’ll help employees. And it’ll help people who are looking to change careers or advance in their careers,” said Saskatchewan Polytechnic President and CEO Larry Rosia.

Over 750 courses will be available at the new school in arts and science, business, computer and IT, nursing, the trades, health science and the hospitality industry.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic teamed up with the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce to collaborate on identifying the training needs of the local business community.

The School of Continuing Education says it brings together internal expertise to advance professional development programs, corporate training and micro-credential offerings.

Courses are market-driven and consistently updated to reflect emerging trends and best practices, said Rosa.

“It will allow for retraining and upskilling for those whose jobs have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rosia said.

“The new school will also help businesses ensure their employees continue to have the skill sets they will need to stay competitive as their industries change due to new technologies, shifting demographics and other factors.”

