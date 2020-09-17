Military suspends search for P.E.I. teens, expresses condolences

Send this page to someone via email

The military says it has suspended its search for two teenage boys who went missing when their small boat capsized Wednesday night off of the coast of Prince Edward Island.

The Maritime Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax says based on the results of a search of over 20 hours and environmental factors, the search for the two 17-year-olds has been suspended.

The military says its sincere condolences go out to the families, friends, and community of the two teens.

A military spokesman says the ships and aircraft involved in the search are returning to their bases.

It says it has turned the case over to the RCMP as a missing persons investigation.

Local residents in western P.E.I. joined the search for the boys in everything from fishing boats to kayaks.

