Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Military suspends search for P.E.I. teens, expresses condolences

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2020 7:20 pm
A search and rescue helicopter is seen at CFB Trenton.
A search and rescue helicopter is seen at CFB Trenton. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The military says it has suspended its search for two teenage boys who went missing when their small boat capsized Wednesday night off of the coast of Prince Edward Island.

The Maritime Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax says based on the results of a search of over 20 hours and environmental factors, the search for the two 17-year-olds has been suspended.

Read more: Military suspends search for missing teens off western P.E.I.’s coast

The military says its sincere condolences go out to the families, friends, and community of the two teens.

A military spokesman says the ships and aircraft involved in the search are returning to their bases.

Trending Stories

It says it has turned the case over to the RCMP as a missing persons investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Local residents in western P.E.I. joined the search for the boys in everything from fishing boats to kayaks.

More to come…

(The Canadian Press)

Coronavirus: PEI unveils back-to-school plan
Coronavirus: PEI unveils back-to-school plan

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
RCMPHalifaxSearch and RescuePrince Edward IslandPEIP.E.I.missing boyssearch teamMaritime Joint Rescue Co-ordination CentreMilitary searchPEI missing boys
Flyers
More weekly flyers